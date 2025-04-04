Wigan boss Matt Peet has been fined £3,000 by the RFL for a breach of Match Day rules during the Warriors’ recent Challenge Cup exit to Hull FC.

Back on March 15, Wigan‘s sole domination of the game’s major honours came to an end on home soil at the hands of Hull.

Having led 22-6 at the break, a sluggish second half performance saw FC take advantage to mount a quite remarkable comeback, with the Cherry and Whites – the Challenge Cup holders – ultimately beaten 26-22.

As confirmed by the RFL on Friday afternoon, Peet has admitted to a breach of the Match Day rules following that tie by entering the Referees’ room without invitation. He also admitted to a breach of the Operational rules on his standard of behaviour.

Half of Peet’s fine will be suspended until the end of the 2026 season, along with a two-match touchline ban, and he has now issued an apology to the officials in question.

Matt Peet lands huge RFL fine as Super League quartet punished by governing body

The Warriors coach is far from the only person who has found himself in hot water, with a total of four fines dished out on Friday.

Two of those fines have gone the way of Leeds Rhinos, one to Sporting Director Ian Blease and one to the club themselves.

Blease has admitted to a breach of the Operational rules in respect of his conduct towards the match officials in the tunnel area during half-time at Headingley against Wigan on March 22.

The Rhinos actually went on to win that game 12-10, but Blease’s conduct at the break has seen him fined £3,000, with half suspended until the end of 2026 along with a two-match touchline ban, just like Peet.

Leeds have also landed a £5,000 fine as a club for having 14 players on the field at one stage during their Super League game against Castleford Tigers at Headingley a few weeks prior on March 2.

Brad Arthur’s side won that game 38-24, with the incident in question occurring when they were already 38-10 up. Strangely, while Leeds had the extra player on the field, the Tigers actually scored a try!

Again, half of that £5,000 fine has been suspended until the end of 2026.

Rounding off the fines dished out on Friday, Salford Red Devils utility Joe Shorrocks has been stung for £1,000 – with half of that tally again suspended until the end of 2026.

Shorrocks‘ fine has been received for or breaching the Operational Rules and the Respect policy with criticism of the Match Review Panel and/or the Operational Rules Tribunal on social media following his suspension for on field misconduct in February.