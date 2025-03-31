Super League attendance watch: Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors post only five-figure crowds

Round 6 of the Super League season brought another pulsating weekend of action: with plenty of new stories created, written and told.

Despite some pretty enjoyable games, the weren’t many positive numbers in terms of crowds competition-wide, with perhaps a couple of exceptions to that.

Here’s a look at the six Super League attendances from the last few days…

Castleford Tigers 14-24 Hull FC: 7,458

Round 6 began at The Jungle on Thursday night as Castleford were beaten convincingly by in-form Hull, with the scoreline in the end not reflective of a rather one-sided game with FC having held an 18-point lead up until the 71st minute.

Tigers fans have seen just one win all season, and the crowd at The Jungle was just under 7,500. That tally included a strong travelling support that had made the trip across Yorkshire to be there.

Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leeds Rhinos: 10,523

One of only two five-figure crowds across the weekend came on Friday night at Warrington, as the Wolves edged out Leeds in Super League’s 5,000th game.

The competition’s landmark match was entertaining throughout and brought controversy right until the very end, with just over 10,500 were there to see it.

Leigh Leopards 14-40 Wakefield Trinity: 8,050

What time did Leigh kick off on Friday night? Officially: 8.05pm. To fit the old, tedious joke: every five minutes.

The Leopards, whose kick-off time had shifted back five minutes to ensure the Warrington v Leeds clash would officially be Super League game 5,000, had a rough time of it as newly-promoted Wakefield continued their 100% winning record on the road this season.

A crowd of just over 8,000 flocked to the Leopards’ Den to watch it in person, most of whom won’t have been happy to hear the sound effects played randomly throughout, including a buzzer noise when Gareth O’Brien missed a conversion. Baffling.

Catalans Dragons 13-14 St Helens: 9,386

The 1,000 or so travelling Saints supporters were greeted with 60 miles per hour winds, but saw their side pick up a 14-13 victory and their first league win in Perpignan since 2018 on Saturday night thanks to two drop goals from skipper Jonny Lomax.

Catalans‘ crowd figure was no doubt hampered by those horrific weather conditions, with less than 10,000 at the Brutus in total for this clash.

Huddersfield Giants 4-50 Hull KR: 5,101

Huddersfield‘s wait for a Super League win goes on having been absolutely thumped in their own backyard by league leaders Hull KR on Sunday night.

The Robins’ record remains perfect in 2025 with eight wins from eight across all competitions, and their travelling support helped to push Huddersfield’s home attendance above the 5,000-mark for only the second time this season.

Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford Red Devils: 14,262

The biggest crowd of the weekend came at The Brick Community Stadium, where just over 14,000 watched on as Wigan demolished a Salford side heavily weakened once again due to issues surrounding their ongoing financial saga.

This was actually quite comfortably the Warriors’ lowest home crowd of the season so far, but still took top billing overall in Round 6.