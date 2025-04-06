The BBC’s coverage of Saturday’s Hull derby in the Challenge Cup brought relatively low viewing figures, though disappointment can be tempered by the fact the quarter-final tie was up against the Grand National.

Screened live on BBC One with a 2.30pm (BST) kick-off, Super League leaders Hull KR got the better of cross-city rivals Hull FC in their own backyard at the MKM Stadium.

After an enthralling first 25 minutes, the Robins took control – and by the 51st minute of the last-eight tie, they had raced into an absolutely unassailable 30-0 lead.

Tom Davies, Joe Burgess (2), Jack Broadbent and Jez Litten were the try-scoring heroes for the visitors.

A spirited final half-hour from FC saw the final result end up 32-16, but it was definitely another day where the city of Hull was painted red and white.

LRL RECOMMENDS: The 7 best Hull derbies in the last decade – Comebacks, Sending offs and Magic drama…

BBC’s Challenge Cup Hull derby viewing figures in as full numbers revealed

An average viewership of 446,000 watched KR’s victory as the East Hull natives reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals for the fourth year on the spin. At its peak, Saturday’s Hull derby had a 501,000 peak viewership.

There was an overall audience share of 7.1% on Saturday afternoon, which is actually higher than most of the games shown by the BBC so far this year in Super League.

And though that average viewership number is lower than you’d expect for a Saturday afternoon on BBC One, any concern can most definitely be watered down with the fact the Grand National took place, shown live on ITV.

The Grand National itself began at 4pm, but of course, coverage began hours prior including the races which preceded the main event at Aintree.

To underline just how big the Grand National is and was, that ITV coverage enjoyed a whopping 38.8% audience share.

It also drew an average viewership of 2.8 million, with 5 million (!) watching at its peak. Truly insurmountable figures.

The BBC’s next rugby league coverage comes on Sunday afternoon at the Halliwell Jones Stadium where Warrington Wolves take on St Helens as the Challenge Cup quarter-final action is wrapped up.

Kicking off at 2.30pm (BST), the draw for the competition’s semi-finals will also take place live on air at half-time of Sunday’s game.

With thanks, as always, to Rugby League on TV.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull KR’s ‘significant interest’ in veteran NRL half-back revealed amid exit admission