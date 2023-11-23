2024 Super League schedule locked in: Fixtures revealed, Challenge Cup round dates, June Internationals

With the full fixture list for the 2024 Super League season announced this morning, next year’s schedule has become clearer, including the dates of the Challenge Cup’s latter rounds and the mid-season international slot.

The 29th instalment of Super League will kick off on Thursday, February 15, 2024 as Hull FC host rivals Hull KR at the MKM Stadium with an 8pm kick-off.

Dates of the Challenge Cup rounds which involve Super League clubs have also been locked in, with Round Six – in which all 12 clubs from the top tier enter the competition – coming over the weekend of March 22-24.

After Super League’s ‘Rivals Round’ the following weekend, the cup then returns at the quarter-final stage over the weekend of April 12-14.

The following month, between May 18 and 19, the Challenge Cup semi-finals will then take place, with the final on Saturday, June 8 at Wembley.

Just two Super League rounds of games then come before a mid-season international break in the week commencing Monday, June 24. As has become the ‘norm’, England are expected to take on France that week, though nothing is concrete just yet.

That’s the last non-Super League event of the year, with the final 12 rounds then following, including Round 22 which is when Magic Weekend comes around. As confirmed earlier this week, the two-day event will take place at Elland Road in Leeds over the weekend of August 17 & 18.

Questions still to be answered on broadcasting rights

Below, we’ve laid out the schedule – as we understand it – for the upcoming season, including those Challenge Cup & mid-season international dates as well as those of each Super League round.

Please be aware that through broadcast picks, some of these may move around ever so slightly.

As first reported by Love Rugby League back in July, it was confirmed in October that all Super League games would be broadcast live from 2024 and accordingly would have a video referee in place.

A press release sent around on the back of the fixture release this morning made a little bit clearer the details of how that will work, with Sky Sports ‘exclusively’ showing two games per Super League round, and the remaining four shown via a new streaming platform.

That’s the case up until Round 15, excluding ‘Rivals Round’ (Round Six) when all six games will be shown live on Sky. Full details of that streaming service are still to come in the New Year however.

In Round One, Sky‘s ‘exclusive’ picks are the already-mentioned Hull derby, and Leeds Rhinos‘ opener against Salford Red Devils at Headingley the following day.

The dates of the Super League play-offs are still to be confirmed, though we already know that the showpiece event that is the Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.

2024 Super League schedule locked in: Dates confirmed for Super League & Challenge Cup rounds along with June internationals

SL Round One: Thursday, February 15 – Saturday, February 17

SL Round Two: Thursday, February 22 – Sunday, February 25

SL Round Three: Friday, March 1 – Sunday, March 3

SL Round Four: Thursday, March 7 – Saturday, March 9

SL Round Five: Thursday, March 14 – Sunday, March 17

Challenge Cup Round 6: Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 24

SL Round Six (Rivals Round): Thursday, March 28 – Sunday, March 31

SL Round Seven: Thursday, April 4 – Saturday, April 6

Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals: Friday, April 12 – Sunday, April 14

SL Round Eight: Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21

SL Round Nine: Thursday, April 25 – Sunday, April 28

SL Round 10: Thursday, May 2 – Saturday, May 4

SL Round 11: Thursday, May 9 – Sunday, May 12

Challenge Cup Semi-Finals: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

SL Round 12: Friday, May 24 – Sunday, May 26

SL Round 13: Friday, May 31 – Sunday, June 2

Challenge Cup Final: Saturday, June 8 – Wembley Stadium

SL Round 14: Friday, June 14 – Sunday, June 16

SL Round 15: Thursday, June 20 – Sunday, June 23

Mid-season international break: Monday, June 24 – Sunday, June 30

SL Round 16: Friday, July 5 – Sunday, July 7

SL Round 17: Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 13

SL Round 18: Friday, July 19 – Saturday, July 20

SL Round 19: Friday, July 26 – Saturday, July 27

SL Round 20: Friday, August 2 – Sunday, August 4

SL Round 21: Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11

SL Round 22 (Magic Weekend – Elland Road): Saturday, August 17 – Sunday, August 18

SL Round 23: Friday, August 23 – Sunday, August 25

SL Round 24: Friday, August 30 – Sunday, September 1

SL Round 25: Friday, September 6 – Sunday, September 8

SL Round 26: Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15

SL Round 27: Friday, September 20

Super League Grand Final: October 12, Old Trafford

READ NEXT: 2024 Super League fixtures – Every one of the 162 ‘regular season’ games next year listed