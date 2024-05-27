Yorkshire-based club publicly announce plans to join League 1 in 2025

Aaron Bower
Goole Vikings have become the first club to confirm publicly that they have lodged a bid to join League 1 in 2025.

Last week, the Rugby Football League confirmed that applications were open for a new club to join the professional structure next season, with clubs from all across England believed to be considering applying.

But Goole, who play in the Yorkshire Men’s League, have broken rank first and, according to the Press Association’s community rugby league correspondent, Mark Staniforth, have submitted their interest.

Their president, Anthony Whiteley, described Goole as an ‘untapped area’ in the sport’s traditional heartlands and believe they are the ideal candidate to join League 1 next year.

“We’ve always believed Goole is a bit of an untapped area in the M62 heartland, and would bridge the gap between Castleford and Hull,” Whiteley said.

“There have been plenty of attempts at expansion in places like London and south Wales and ultimately none of them have been sustainable because the interest in rugby league isn’t there.

“I see the interest in rugby league in Goole every day and we want to provide a pathway for local kids, while giving the town of Goole its first professional sports club.”

The town, which has a population of just over 20,000, is situated around 30 miles from Hull. The Vikings play at the Victoria Pleasure Ground, a stadium with a capacity of 3,000 which is currently undergoing redevelopment.

They would, according to the report, retain their side in the community game as well as entering the professional structure – with a decision to be made on who gets the League 1 place later this year.

