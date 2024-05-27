Goole Vikings have become the first club to confirm publicly that they have lodged a bid to join League 1 in 2025.

Last week, the Rugby Football League confirmed that applications were open for a new club to join the professional structure next season, with clubs from all across England believed to be considering applying.

But Goole, who play in the Yorkshire Men’s League, have broken rank first and, according to the Press Association’s community rugby league correspondent, Mark Staniforth, have submitted their interest.

Their president, Anthony Whiteley, described Goole as an ‘untapped area’ in the sport’s traditional heartlands and believe they are the ideal candidate to join League 1 next year.