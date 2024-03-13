York Knights have completed the signing of former Super League winger Tom Lineham, who has returned to the club where he began his career on a one-year deal.

Lineham started as a York player in 2009, scoring 11 tries in 18 appearances to earn a move to Super League with Hull FC in 2011. He went on to spend over a decade at the highest level, featuring for the likes of Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity before leaving the West Yorkshire club at the end of last season.

However, he has now resumed his playing career with the Knights, agreeing a deal for the 2024 season. “There’s not many clubs that would excite me to come back into the sport but York was one of them,” he said. They gave me an opportunity in 2009 which then progressed into my careers at Hull FC and Warrington.

“I see a lot of potential here at York, it’s a really nice city with great facilities. It’d be great to see the club continue to progress over the next five to 10 years and I’m hoping I can come back, have a positive effect and repay them as a thank you for their support all those years ago.”

Head coach Andrew Henderson said: “I’m really pleased to be able to bring Tom to York. I spent four years with Tom at Warrington and I really enjoyed working with him. He’s a wonderful player and I know the quality of the player that he is.

“I still believe that he has a lot to offer and he is keen to finish his career on a high, particularly here at York, the Club where he started his rugby league.”

