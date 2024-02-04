Wigan Warriors new boy picks up ‘significant’ injury in friendly, looks set to miss start of new Super League season

New Wigan Warriors recruit Sam Walters looks set to miss the start of the new Super League campaign after picking up a ‘significant’ collarbone injury during their pre-season clash at Hull FC this afternoon.

In Scott Taylor’s testimonial game, Matt Peet’s side ran out comfortable 40-0 winners, scoring 34 second half points to run away with the contest.

Jake Wardle, Patrick Mago, Bevan French, Tyler Dupree, academy youngsters Jacob Douglas & Jacob Farrimond and experienced utility Ryan Hampshire were the seven on the scoresheet with tries.

Walters came off the bench at the MKM Stadium after the break, but required some treatment towards the end of the game.

Speaking to Wigan Today post-match in East Yorkshire, Warriors head coach Peet confirmed the injury as one that will see the 23-year-old miss the start of the new season.

Peet said: “Sam Walters is looking like he’s going to miss the start of the year now. You don’t want that, I wish he was available, but he’s not in competition now.

“He has hurt his collarbone, towards the end of the game. He came off and it’s looking like there’s a substantial injury to his collarbone.”

Walters – who spoke exclusively to Love Rugby League back in December – joined Wigan from Leeds Rhinos this off-season.

The Widnes-born ace penned a three-year deal at the DW Stadium, and had been fancied to be one of the 18 named in Peet’s squad come the Warriors’ opening game of the campaign.

Instead, he now looks set to miss at least their Round One clash with Castleford Tigers on February 17, which looks set to be the first free-to-air game of the 2024 season having been moved to a 5.30pm kick-off slot.

