Wigan Warriors make appeal decision on Kaide Ellis and Sam Walters

Wigan Warriors will NOT appeal either of the suspensions handed to forwards Kaide Ellis and Sam Walters, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Ellis and Walters both received one-match suspensions following Wigan’s Challenge Cup semi-final victory against Hull KR on Sunday.

The pair were each handed Grade B charges but, with their incidents at the higher end of the grading threshold, it meant they were banned rather than issued fines.

However, Wigan have opted to accept those suspensions rather than head to a tribunal on Tuesday evening, it has emerged.

That means the pair will both be missing for this weekend’s trip to Salford Red Devils.

More to follow.