Wigan Warriors lock in young gun on long-term contract: ‘He is an outstanding young man and talented player’

Wigan Warriors have tied down forward Junior Nsemba to a new four-year contract, keeping him with the Super League champions until at least the end of 2027.

The 19-year-old back-rower has made 16 appearances for the Warriors since making his first team debut back in 2022.

Nsemba, who played 15 times for Matt Peet’s side in 2023, also enjoyed a spell on loan in the Championship with Whitehaven earlier this season, playing three games for the Cumbrian club.

On his new deal, Nsemba said: “Every time I put the badge on it’s my proudest moment knowing I am representing such a great club, and I’m grateful for being able to stay here for another four years.

“I can’t wait to continue the journey in my hometown with my family and friends and especially the fans because of the huge support they show week in, week out.

“I’d like to thank Matt (Peet), Kris Radlinski (chief executive) and Ian (Lenagan, owner) for putting their trust in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Wigan Warriors coach delighted to see Junior Nsemba sign new contract

Boss Peet commented: “We are all delighted that Junior will be with us for at least five more years.

“He is an outstanding young man and a talented player.

“I am really looking forward to helping him develop on and off the field. He is someone who we have very high expectations for.”

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors starlet makes permanent League One move after impressive loan spell