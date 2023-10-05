Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet ‘dreaming’ of Super League Grand Final appearance ahead of Hull KR clash

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has admitted that he ‘dreamed of’ an Old Trafford trip at the start of the year, and he’s relishing the opportunity to get there with victory over Hull KR, though knows the Robins provide a stern test.

Peet also led his side to this stage last year, and they went into a home clash with Leeds Rhinos as strong favourites, but never got going on the night and were turned over in their own backyard.

That stinging defeat made it five years without a journey down Sir Matt Busby Way for the Cherry and Whites, who lost the 2020 Grand Final to St Helens at Hull’s MKM Stadium behind closed doors during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

With his side favourites again in a last-four clash on Saturday afternoon, head coach Peet has the opportunity to right some wrongs, and didn’t try to hide his desire to do just that.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet ‘dreaming’ of Old Trafford appearance

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the League Leaders’ Shield winners’ chief said: “It would be a great opportunity to have another week working together, and to be involved in such a prestigious occasion as a Grand Final is.

“Ultimately, it’s what you dream of when you start planning pre-season. We’ve worked very hard as players and staff to get to this point, but we know that Hull KR have worked very hard as well.

“It is important and we know what it means to us because we talk about that a lot, but Hull KR will be very motivated as well.

“We’d love to get there, particularly for our fans, it’s probably been a little bit too long for them and they’ve been outstanding in their support for us.

“There are so many reasons that motivate us. We’re doing it for our own friends and family, our supporters, and our teammates and colleagues here that we work with daily.

“We come up against a fantastic team who deserve this place, and whichever team gets through to the Grand Final will deserve that as well.”

