Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet reveals injury boost ahead of Saturday’s play-off semi-final against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that veteran Willie Isa is in contention for their Super League play-off semi-final against Hull KR on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old – who will be with the Cherry and Whites in 2024 having penned a one-year extension – has had an injury-hit campaign, playing just nine times so far this term.

After a two-month lay-off with a hamstring issue, he returned for their Challenge Cup semi-final against KR back in July, but then required surgery on a pectoral injury and has remained out ever since.

Isa’s season was believed to be over having had to go under the knife, but after a swifter recovery than first thought, he could well still have a part to play.

Wigan Warriors receive injury boost ahead of Super League play-off semi-finals

Boss Peet revealed the news of Isa’s potential return in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

Asked about how his squad are shaping up ahead of Saturday’s showdown at the DW Stadium, the Warriors chief said: “We’re good, we can’t complain. The lads who’ve been out have been out for a while now.

“There’s the potential that Willie Isa will come back into the 21. That’s an added bonus with everything that he adds to us on and off the field.

“We’ve got to be pleased, there were quite a few lads who got good minutes under their belts in the reserve game at the weekend.

No complaints from me in terms of health, you always wish you had 100% availability, but you can’t complain. It’s still too early for Ethan Havard.”

Veteran forward Isa joined Wigan ahead of 2016, playing in their Grand Final victory over Warrington Wolves in his first year.

He though missed their 2018 Old Trafford trip and triumph against the same opponents through injury, and having featured in their most recent Grand Final – the 2020 defeat to St Helens – will be desperate to help the Cherry and Whites back to the showpiece this time around.

