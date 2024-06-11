Wigan Warriors’ re-arranged Super League fixture with Leigh Leopards will take place on a Tuesday night in August – meaning the two sides will play an effective Easter period-style run of games, with three in a week.

The Warriors will face the Leopards on Tuesday August 6 at the Brick Community Stadium, a game which originally had to be moved due to Wigan’s involvement in the World Club Challenge.

But that game has now been pencilled in as part of the reveal by RL Commercial of the scheduling for the first part of August – meaning the two teams play three times in eight days.

Leigh and Wigan will both play their Round 20 fixtures on Thursday August 1 to maximise their recovery and preparation time for that match – Leigh at Castleford Tigers, and Wigan at home to Huddersfield Giants, in another match that has been selected for exclusive coverage by Sky Sports.

The second exclusive pick from Round 20 is on Friday August 2, with Play-Off contenders Warrington Wolves and Hull KR meeting for the third time this season – when Sam Burgess’s Wolves will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins, but Willie Peters’ Robins will have other ideas.

Sky’s second exclusive pick from Round 21, following the Saints-Salford match on Thursday August 8, is the heavyweight clash between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley on the afternoon of Saturday August 10 (kick-off 3pm).

SuperLeague+, the global, direct-to-consumer streaming service launched by RL Commercial ahead of the start of the season, will also continue to offer live coverage of the four games in each round not selected by Sky Sports for exclusive coverage – as well as the rearranged Wigan-Leigh match – with delayed coverage of Sky’s exclusive picks.

Round 20

Thurs 1 Aug

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) – Sky Sports

Fri 2 Aug

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm) – Sky Sports

Sat 3 Aug

Hull FC v St Helens (3pm)

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (5:30pm)

Sunday 4 Aug

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons (3pm)

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leigh Leopards seal major transfer deal as Newcastle Knights man agrees Super League switch

Round 2 (rearranged match)

Tues 6 Aug

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Round 21

Thurs 8 Aug

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (8pm) – SkySports+

Fri 9 Aug

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Sat 10 Aug

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (3pm) – SkySports+

Sun 11 Aug

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (3pm)

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves (3pm)

READ NEXT: Every Super League club’s quota spots situation as Hull FC withdraw from Treigh Stewart deal