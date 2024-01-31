Warrington Wolves tie down hometown boy to new contract: ‘I feel at home here and I love playing for this club’

Warrington Wolves prop Joe Philbin has signed a new deal that will keep him at his hometown club until at least the end of 2026.

The 29-year-old is currently celebrating his testimonial year and his 11th season with his boyhood club, with his testimonial match against Leigh Leopards taking place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this Saturday night (February 3).

Philbin, who arrived at Warrington at the age of 15, has made 196 appearances since making his first team debut back in 2014.

During his time in the primrose and blue, Philbin has won the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield as well as winning international caps for Great Britain, England and Ireland.

Warrington coach Sam Burgess said: “It’s wonderful to secure Philbs for another two years, especially leading into his testimonial season.

“He has had a wonderful pre-season and I can’t wait to see what the next phase of his career brings with the Wire.”

Joe Philbin ‘over the moon’ to sign contract extension with Warrington Wolves

The international powerhouse, who played his junior rugby for Culcheth Eagles and Latchford Albion, said: “I’m over the moon to have signed a new deal and it was an easy decision to make.

“I feel at home here and I love playing for this club.

“Sam (Burgess) has come in and is another reason it was an easy decision for me to re-sign. I already feel like he’s brought my game on leaps and bounds. I’ve been soaking up all of his knowledge and I feel like he’ll be really good for my game over these next few years.

“I’m really excited for this weekend now and it’s going to be very special for me to celebrate my testimonial.

“A lot of hard work has gone on during our pre-season. It’s been really tough and we’re ready now for the challenge against a quality side in Leigh to show where we’re at.”

