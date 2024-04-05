Warrington Wolves continued their fine start to the new Super League season with another impressive victory, comfortably defeating Leeds Rhinos 34-8.

It is the Wolves‘ fifth win in seven Super League games since Sam Burgess took charge, and unsurprisingly given the scoreline, there were a number of huge individual displays for the Wire. Love Rugby League was in attendance at Headingley: here’s the player ratings for a Warrington side certainly on the up.

Matt Dufty – 7

Took a knock early on and didn’t appear his usual livewire self for most of the evening – but finished well and took a fine try to help seal the result for the Wire.

Josh Thewlis – 7

Steady as always, his night appeared as though it would end prematurely due to a crunching tackle but he returned in the final minutes to put the seal on a fine night for Warrington with a try.

Connor Wrench – 7

Arguably should have set up a sure-fire Warrington try in the first half but apart from that, showed real moments of class on a night when Warrington were short on centres.

Stefan Ratchford – 7

Solid and consistent as always.

Matty Ashton – 8

His incredible try-saving tackle on Ash Handley changed the momentum of the game. And away from that, he provided his usual heavy contribution in carrying the ball from deep and getting Warrington out of trouble.

George Williams – 9

Exceptional, as he so often is. The beating heart of Warrington in attack, scored a sensational individual try in the first half and provided his fair share of great defensive contributions, too.

Leon Hayes – 8

Another night where the youngster looks to be the present, as well as the future, in the halves for Warrington. Linked up with Williams brilliantly all night and provided a genuine running threat on numerous occasions.

James Harrison – 9

With Paul Vaughan out, Harrison stepped up impressively as the leader of Warrington’s pack with a blockbuster first stint. Looks to be developing into a top Super League forward.

Danny Walker – 8

Played for over an hour without a break and provided bundles of energy around the ruck which helped wear the Rhinos down. Scored the try that killed the game.

Jordy Crowther – 8

Thrown in to start with Warrington facing a shortage in the middle, but stood up to the task superbly. Helped get the Wolves on the front foot from the go with an effective pairing alongside Harrison in the front-row.

Matty Nicholson – 8

Another who looks to be flourishing under Burgess. Showed superb footwork for the try he scored in the first half.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 8

Early days still, but Fitzgibbon looks a shrewd acquisition. Does a lot of the dirty work and helps Warrington’s defensive efforts really tick time after time.

Ben Currie – 9

Developing into a superb loose-forward under Burgess’ leadership. Superb assist for Joe Bullock’s try but arguably even more significant contributions in defence, with some great tackles to force Leeds errors.

Sam Powell – 6

Wasn’t on for long enough to make a discernible impact.

Adam Holroyd – 7

Another who was consistent, without being brilliant, from the bench.

Max Wood – 7

Pulled back on loan from Bradford Bulls at short notice to boost the pack options and certainly held his own as an interchange.

Joe Bullock – 7

Scored his first Warrington try with a well-taken effort in the first half, and provided some good go-forward for Burgess from the bench.

