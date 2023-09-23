Warrington Wolves boss says ‘bring it on’ ahead of St Helens play-off showdown

Warrington interim coach Gary Chambers says bring the play-offs on after the side secured a sixth-place finish for a play-off showdown with St Helens.

The Wolves defeated Huddersfield 20-8 in the final round of the regular season at the John Smith’s Stadium to cement the last spot in the play-offs over Salford Red Devils, who fell short against Catalans.

They will face reigning champions Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium next Saturday, live on Sky Sports and Channel 4, having broke a two-game losing streak to finish their regular season on a positive note.

Paul Wellens’ outfit most recently claimed the two points on offer at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Round 26 with a 18-6 result.

“It’s up to us – bring it on, let’s see how we go,” Chambers said.

“When we set out this was where we wanted to be. We’ll prepare and go well next week against St Helens.

“We have to stay in it. St Helens come at you hard, we have to not force it and just stay in the game with them.

“The players have pressure on themselves as they’re professionals and they want to do well.”

Full-back Matt Dufty and forward James Harrison crossed in the opening 15 minutes, with Stefan Ratchford racking up 12 points from the boot, including four penalties.

George Williams also returned from a thigh issue to be named in the halves alongside Australian Josh Drinkwater, with Leon Hayes featuring in last week’s defeat against St Helens.

“Starting well was a big focus all week,” Chambers said.

“We thought we had enough there. Injury-wise we were fresh.

“I thought George Williams was absolutely outstanding. Stef doesn’t rack up those points for the club without performing in the big moments.”

The Wolves will battle the rest of their campaign without influential forward Paul Vaughan. The 32-year-old was found guilty of a Grade E charge earlier this week and was slapped with a four-match ban by an independent tribunal.

Ahead of the suspension, he had missed just one game throughout his debut Super League campaign.

“I feel for Paul, I’m gutted for him on it,” Chambers added.

“He wants to play, he’s played loads of games. It’s tough on him. The lads will rally around him.

“Paul’s good in the changing rooms, he’s a big, infectious character.”

