Paul Vaughan to miss remainder of 2023 through suspension; Warrington Wolves ‘exploring options’ for appeal

Warrington Wolves star prop forward Paul Vaughan has received a four-match ban following Tuesday’s independent tribunal hearing, ending his season early.

Vaughan, 32, was charged with a Grade E unnecessary contact by the match review panel following the side’s 18-6 defeat to St Helens in Round 26.

Having pleaded not guilty, he will miss the rest of the season, including the Grand Final if Warrington claim a spot in the top six and are successful in the play-offs.

In reaction, Warrington said they were “extremely disappointed” with the outcome, with Gary Chambers’ side facing Huddersfield this Friday at the John Smith’s Stadium in the final round of the regular season.

They compete with Salford Red Devils for the final spot in the top six with both sides on 26 points on the table, although Warrington have a much better points difference.

Paul Rowley’s outfit host Catalans Dragons at the Salford Stadium.

“Paul Vaughan has been suspended for four matches following tonight’s independent tribunal hearing,” Warrington shared on social media.

“Vaughan, who was charged with a Grade E offence, pleaded not guilty.

“The club is extremely disappointed with tonight’s verdict and are exploring options with regards to an appeal.”

Super League Round 26 disciplinary

Thomas Mikaele (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Tommy Makinson (St Helens) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Jai Whitbread (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Kevin Proctor (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 2 Match Penalty Notice

