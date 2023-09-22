Super League play-offs confirmed; Final standings, Who plays who, road to Old Trafford becomes clearer

The road to Old Trafford and the Super League Grand Final is now clear for all six teams involved in the play-offs with the regular season wrapped up with a pulsating night of action.

Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors ground out a hard-fought win at neighbours Leigh Leopards live on Sky Sports in the ‘Battle of the Borough 3.0′ to secure top spot and the League Leaders’ Shield.

The 10-6 victory at the Leigh Sports Village clinched their first silverware of the season, also handing them a week off and home advantage in the play-off semi-finals.

Both Catalans Dragons and St Helens also won on the final night, with the top three all ending on 40 competition points, separated only by points difference.

It was Steve McNamara’s Dragons who clung onto second spot with a 19-8 success at Salford Red Devils, and they too will now enjoy a week off as well as home advantage at the last four stage in a fortnight’s time.

For the first time in six years, St Helens finish outside the top two and their ‘drive for five’ will now require another pit-stop, involved in the first week of the play-offs.

Their ‘eliminator’ opponents at the Totally Wicked Stadium will be Warrington Wolves, who remained in that sixth and final spot courtesy of a 20-8 victory away against Huddersfield Giants tonight.

In the ‘middle’ of the top six were Leigh and Hull KR, who already knew before tonight that they’d be facing each other come this time next week.

What wasn’t confirmed though was the venue of that clash. The Leopards were two competition points ahead at the beginning of the evening, but had a superior points difference of only 34 over the Robins. Willie Peters’ side hammered Wakefield Trinity 56-12 to turn that difference round in their favour, take 4th spot and earn home advantage.

How the next few weeks will look

We still await the full schedule to be confirmed for the play-offs, but two fixtures are now locked in with regards to the teams involved. See below for a guide to the next few weeks.

Eliminator stage (Week 1)

Friday September 29: Hull KR (4th) v Leigh Leopards (5th)

Saturday September 30: St Helens (3rd) v Warrington Wolves (6th)

Semi-final stage (Week 2)

Wigan Warriors (1st) v Lowest ranked remaining team

Catalans Dragons v Highest ranked remaining team

Grand Final (Week 3 – Old Trafford)

Saturday October 14: Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2

