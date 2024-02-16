Wakefield Trinity stalwart banned with club confirming appeal as RFL release latest disciplinary review

Wakefield Trinity say they will appeal a three-game ban that’s been handed to stalwart Mason Lino by the Match Review Panel, one of 13 cited in the latest disciplinary judgements.

The RFL this morning published the disciplinary panel’s verdicts from last weekend’s Round 3 Challenge Cup ties.

Lino was shown a straight red card – along with Siddal’s Oli Lewis – for ‘striking’ in the first half of last Saturday’s clash hosted by the community club, with Trinity eventually running out 70-6 winners.

Ex-Samoa international Lino‘s involvement in the melee has been given a Grade D assessment, carrying a two-game ban and a £125 fine accordingly.

In their social media post acknowledging the MRP’s judgement, the Championship outfit say they plan on appealing against the ‘severity of the decision’.

Even if the three-game ban – which comes into action after this weekend’s action – remains, 30-year-old Lino likely wouldn’t miss any Championship action.

Before the league season begins, discounting their game against Newcastle Thunder this weekend, Wakefield will have three further cup games, providing they overcome another community outfit in Hunslet ARLFC in next weekend’s Fourth Round Challenge Cup tie.

Notably, Siddal‘s Lewis – also sent off – has seen his involvement deemed ‘Grade E Punching’ and been referred onto a tribunal, so could be in for a heavy ban.

Wakefield Trinity’s Mason Lino warms up ahead of their Challenge Cup Third Round tie at Siddal – Alamy

Siddal team-mate Lewis Hosty has also been handed a two-game ban for ‘Grade D Punching’.

Elsewhere, Barrow Raiders utility back Luke Broadbent will also have to face a tribunal for his ‘Grade E Punching’ which led to a straight red in the closing stages of their defeat against League 1 side Oldham.

Sean Long’s Roughyeds saw Ben O’Keefe involved in a bust-up during that televised tie too, and he has been hit with a two-match ban as well as a £40 fine for what’s deemed ‘Grade D Punching’.

Other notable names on this week’s disciplinary list are former Super League aces Jarrod Sammut and Joe Lovodua.

Malta international Sammut now dons a Workington Town shirt, and in the League 1 side’s Challenge Cup exit at Batley, he’s adjudged to have made ‘Dangerous Contact’ at Grade C level, which earns him a one-match ban.

Lovodua meanwhile joined Championship new boys Doncaster following his exit from Super League outfit Hull FC.

The Fiji international has been penalised for the same offence, with the same grading, and also gets a one-game ban for his troubles following the Dons’ Challenge Cup exit at Widnes Vikings.

Match Review Panel: The full list of 13 players penalised following ill-tempered Challenge Cup Third Round

A full list of the 13 players cited by the Match Review Panel from last weekend’s cup action can be seen below…

Luke Broadbent (Barrow Raiders) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Ben O’Keefe (Oldham) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £40 Fine

Josh Hartshorn (Cornwall) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Coby Nichol (Cornwall) – Grade B Head Contact – £40 fine

Oli Lewis (Siddal) – Grade E Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Lewis Hosty (Siddal) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade D Striking – 3 Match Penalty Notice and a £125 Fine

Dean Roberts (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade F Unacceptable language – Refer to Tribunal

Jarrod Sammut (Workington Town) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Stephenson (Workington Town) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

Joe Lovodua (Doncaster) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Toby Everett (Hunslet) – Grade B Head Contact – £40 Fine

Jamie Fields (Hunslet ARLFC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – N/A

