Challenge Cup fourth round ties confirmed as four community clubs reach the next stage
Four clubs will fly the flag for the community game in the Challenge Cup fourth round, with the ties now locked in following the conclusion of the third round.
Hammersmith Hills Hoists, York Acorn, Wath Brow Hornets and Hunslet ARLFC have all progressed to the fourth round of this year’s Challenge Cup competition.
Having made their Challenge Cup debut in 2018, Hammersmith recorded their first win in the competition earlier this year when they beat Medway Dragons, before going on to beat West Bowling in the second round and then Wests Warriors in the third.
The Southern Conference League club will travel to The Shay to face Championship heavyweights Halifax Panthers in the fourth round.
York Acorn will host fellow community club Wath Brow Hornets in the fourth round after winning 18-10 at League 1 side Cornwall on Saturday afternoon.
Wath Brow, meanwhile, beat Stanningley 30-4 to set up an all-amateur tie with York Acorn in the next stage of the prestigious competition.
Hunslet ARLFC will enjoy a trip to Championship big-hitters Wakefield Trinity later this month after tasting a 46-6 success at Lock Lane in the third round.
All eight ties in the Challenge Cup fourth round will take place over the weekend of February 24-25.
Challenge Cup third round results
Barrow Raiders 10-22 Oldham
Cornwall 10-18 York Acorn
Hammersmith Hills Hoists 22-12 Wests Warriors
Lock Lane 6-46 Hunslet ARLFC
Sheffield Eagles 88-12 Newcastle Thunder
Stanningley 4-30 Wath Brow Hornets
Siddal 6-70 Wakefield Trinity
Batley Bulldogs 48-18 Workington Town
Dewsbury Rams 8-14 York Knights
Thatto Heath Crusaders 0-72 Featherstone Rovers
Bradford Bulls 48-2 North Wales Crusaders
Halifax Panthers 32-4 Whitehaven
Hunslet 14-22 Keighley Cougars
Rochdale Hornets 24-20 Midlands Hurricanes
Swinton Lions 50-6 West Hull
Widnes Vikings 50-16 Doncaster
ODDS: Challenge Cup 2024 – The favourites and outsiders to lift silverware under the Wembley arch ranked
Challenge Cup fourth round ties
Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets
Keighley Cougars v Featherstone Rovers
York Acorn v Wath Brow Hornets
Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings
Swinton Lions v Oldham
Wakefield Trinity v Hunslet ARLFC
Halifax Panthers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
York Knights v Sheffield Eagles
READ NEXT: Challenge Cup Fifth Round draw details confirmed with eight non-Super League clubs set to be involved