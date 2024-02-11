Challenge Cup fourth round ties confirmed as four community clubs reach the next stage

Four clubs will fly the flag for the community game in the Challenge Cup fourth round, with the ties now locked in following the conclusion of the third round.

Hammersmith Hills Hoists, York Acorn, Wath Brow Hornets and Hunslet ARLFC have all progressed to the fourth round of this year’s Challenge Cup competition.

Having made their Challenge Cup debut in 2018, Hammersmith recorded their first win in the competition earlier this year when they beat Medway Dragons, before going on to beat West Bowling in the second round and then Wests Warriors in the third.

The Southern Conference League club will travel to The Shay to face Championship heavyweights Halifax Panthers in the fourth round.

York Acorn will host fellow community club Wath Brow Hornets in the fourth round after winning 18-10 at League 1 side Cornwall on Saturday afternoon.

Wath Brow, meanwhile, beat Stanningley 30-4 to set up an all-amateur tie with York Acorn in the next stage of the prestigious competition.

Hunslet ARLFC will enjoy a trip to Championship big-hitters Wakefield Trinity later this month after tasting a 46-6 success at Lock Lane in the third round.

All eight ties in the Challenge Cup fourth round will take place over the weekend of February 24-25.

Challenge Cup third round results

Barrow Raiders 10-22 Oldham

Cornwall 10-18 York Acorn

Hammersmith Hills Hoists 22-12 Wests Warriors

Lock Lane 6-46 Hunslet ARLFC

Sheffield Eagles 88-12 Newcastle Thunder

Stanningley 4-30 Wath Brow Hornets

Siddal 6-70 Wakefield Trinity

Batley Bulldogs 48-18 Workington Town

Dewsbury Rams 8-14 York Knights

Thatto Heath Crusaders 0-72 Featherstone Rovers

Bradford Bulls 48-2 North Wales Crusaders

Halifax Panthers 32-4 Whitehaven

Hunslet 14-22 Keighley Cougars

Rochdale Hornets 24-20 Midlands Hurricanes

Swinton Lions 50-6 West Hull

Widnes Vikings 50-16 Doncaster

ODDS: Challenge Cup 2024 – The favourites and outsiders to lift silverware under the Wembley arch ranked

Challenge Cup fourth round ties

Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets

Keighley Cougars v Featherstone Rovers

York Acorn v Wath Brow Hornets

Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings

Swinton Lions v Oldham

Wakefield Trinity v Hunslet ARLFC

Halifax Panthers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

York Knights v Sheffield Eagles

READ NEXT: Challenge Cup Fifth Round draw details confirmed with eight non-Super League clubs set to be involved