Challenge Cup Fifth Round draw details confirmed with eight non-Super League clubs set to be involved

The draw for Round Five of this year’s Challenge Cup will take place on the evening of Sunday, February 25 between 5pm & 6pm (GMT) live on BBC Radio Leeds.

Announced by the RFL in a press release earlier this week, the exact timing of the draw will be confirmed closer to the day, with two rounds of action in the competition still to be played out before it comes around.

32 clubs currently remain in the 2024 instalment of the Challenge Cup, with 16 Third Round ties taking place this weekend and the eight Round 4 ties coming later this month over the weekend of February 24 & 25.

Both the Third & Fourth Round draws took place on the same night at the back end of last month.

The draw for the Fifth Round – which will take place over the weekend of March 9 & 10 – will yield four ties, with the four winners of those joined by all 12 of the clubs from Super League come Round 6.

Last year, the four non-Super League clubs involved in Round 6 were all from the Championship: Batley Bulldogs, Halifax Panthers, now-top flight outfit London Broncos & York.

The latter two were actually drawn against one another, with York progressing and eventually being knocked out by soon-to-be Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards at the quarter-final stage.

Challenge Cup 2024 – Third Round fixtures in full

Two of the 16 Third Round ties will be broadcast live this weekend…

Barrow Raiders v Oldham (Saturday February 10, 12.30pm) – Live on BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport online

Batley Bulldogs v Workington Town (Sunday February 11, 2pm)

Bradford Bulls v North Wales Crusaders (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Cornwall v York Acorn (Saturday February 10, 1pm)

Dewsbury Rams v York (Sunday February 11, 2pm) – Live on The Sportsman

Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors (Saturday February 10, 2.30pm)

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Lock Lane v Hunslet ARLFC (Saturday February 10, 2pm)

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Sheffield Eagles v Newcastle Thunder (Saturday February 10, 2pm)

Stanningley v Wath Brow Hornets (Saturday February 10, 2pm)

Swinton Lions v West Hull (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Siddal v Wakefield Trinity (Saturday February 10, 2pm)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers (Sunday February 11, 2pm)

Widnes Vikings v Doncaster (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Challenge Cup 2024 – Fourth Round ties in full

These eight ties will be played over the weekend of February 24 & 25…

Batley Bulldogs OR Workington Town v Rochdale Hornets OR Midlands Hurricanes

Hunslet OR Keighley Cougars v Thatto Heath Crusaders OR Featherstone Rovers

Cornwall OR York Acorn v Stanningley OR Wath Brow Hornets

Bradford Bulls OR North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings OR Doncaster

Swinton Lions OR West Hull v Barrow Raiders OR Oldham

Siddal OR Wakefield Trinity v Lock Lane OR Hunslet ARLFC

Halifax Panthers OR Whitehaven v Hammersmith Hills Hoists OR Wests Warriors

Dewsbury Rams OR York v Sheffield Eagles OR Newcastle Thunder

