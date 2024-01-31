Broadcast picks made for Challenge Cup Third Round with three Championship clubs to be shown live

Ambitious League 1 outfit Oldham’s trip to Barrow Raiders and Dewsbury Rams’ tie against York are the broadcast picks in the Third Round of this year’s Challenge Cup.

Last weekend, an entertaining two days of Second Round action saw 10 community clubs book their spot in Round 3, including Wests Warriors and Hammersmith Hills Hoists of the Southern Conference League.

They ended up drawing one another in the Third Round draw, which took place on Monday evening along with the draw for Round 4.

None of the community clubs have seen their Round 3 tie selected for broadcast however, with four of the 22 Championship & League 1 clubs entering the competition at this stage chosen instead.

One-time Challenge Cup winners Barrow will host three-time winners Oldham on Saturday, February 10 (12.30pm KO) with that clash to be shown live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

Sean Long’s Oldham beat Championship opposition last weekend in the 1895 Cup when they got the better of Halifax Panthers, and with the BBC’s coverage at Craven Park beginning 10 minutes prior to kick-off, the TV cameras clearly smell another upset.

The Roughyeds notably beat the Raiders in the Challenge Cup in 2021, when tries from Thomas Brierley, Lewis Charnock & Danny Langtree sealed a 20-6 win.

In an all-Championship clash, The Sportsman will then show Dewsbury’s home clash with York on Sunday, February 11 (2pm KO).

Two-time winners of the competition, the Rams were unbeaten at the FLAIR Stadium throughout 2023 as they gained promotion as League 1 champions.

Andrew Henderson’s York meanwhile won 22-10 the last time they made the trip to Dewsbury in 2022, and began their 2024 campaign with a bang as they beat Newcastle Thunder 114-10 in the 1895 Cup group stage.

The Knights have never won the Challenge Cup, appearing in the 1931 final when they were defeated by Halifax.

Challenge Cup Round 3 fixtures

Barrow Raiders v Oldham (Saturday February 10, 12.30pm) – Live on BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport online

Batley Bulldogs v Workington Town (Sunday February 11, 2pm)

Bradford Bulls v North Wales Crusaders (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Cornwall v York Acorn (Saturday February 10, 1pm)

Dewsbury Rams v York (Sunday February 11, 2pm) – Live on The Sportsman

Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors (Saturday February 10, 2.30pm)

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars (Sunday February 11, KO TBC)

Lock Lane v Hunslet ARLFC (Saturday February 10, 2pm)

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Sheffield Eagles v Newcastle Thunder (Saturday February 10, 2pm)

Stanningley v Wath Brow Hornets (Saturday February 10, 2pm)

Swinton Lions v West Hull (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

Siddal v Wakefield Trinity (Saturday February 10, KO TBC)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers (Sunday February 11, KO TBC)

Widnes Vikings v Doncaster (Sunday February 11, 3pm)

