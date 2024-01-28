1895 Cup fixtures & results as tournament adopts new format including group stage in 2024
21 Championship and League 1 clubs are involved in the 1895 Cup in 2024 as the competition adopts a new format which includes group stages.
There are seven groups of three clubs, pooled geographically, with games played on a round-robin basis.
Where a Championship club plays a League 1 club in the group stages, it’s the team from the third tier who have home advantage.
After each club have played their two group games, the seven group winners will automatically progress onto the quarter-finals of the cup, with the best-performing second-placed team also gaining a place in the last eight.
As you’d expect, from the quarter-finals onwards, the 1895 Cup takes on a knockout format. Oncemore, the final will be played at Wembley on the same day as the Challenge Cup final – June 8.
Four different clubs, all of the Championship, have lifted the trophy since the competition’s inaugural year in 2019 – Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers, Leigh – then Centurions – and most recently Halifax Panthers.
Fax – in Simon Grix‘s last year in charge – beat Batley Bulldogs in the tournament’s final last August under the arch in the capital.
Group games this year begin over the weekend of January 27 & 28, and here, we’ll keep this article updated with all the fixtures & results.
Group 1
Barrow Raiders, Whitehaven, Workington Town
Workington Town 8-30 Barrow Raiders
February 4: Whitehaven v Barrow Raiders
February 18: Workington Town v Whitehaven
Group 2
Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams, Keighley Cougars
Keighley Cougars 35-6 Dewsbury Rams
February 4: Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls
February 18: Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls
Group 3
Newcastle Thunder, Wakefield Trinity, York
Newcastle Thunder 10-114 York
February 4: York v Wakefield Trinity
February 18: Newcastle Thunder v Wakefield Trinity
Group 4
Halifax Panthers, Oldham, Rochdale Hornets
Oldham 24-20 Halifax Panthers
February 4: Rochdale Hornets v Halifax Panthers
February 18: Oldham v Rochdale Hornets
Group 5
Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers, Hunslet
Hunslet 12-62 Featherstone Rovers
February 4: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers
February 18: Hunslet v Batley Bulldogs
Group 6
North Wales Crusaders, Swinton Lions, Widnes Vikings
North Wales Crusaders 12-40 Swinton Lions
February 4: Swinton Lions v Widnes Vikings
February 18: North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings
Group 7
Doncaster, Midlands Hurricanes, Sheffield Eagles
Midlands Hurricanes 4-40 Doncaster
February 4: Doncaster v Sheffield Eagles
February 18: Midlands Hurricanes v Sheffield Eagles
