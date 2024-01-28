21 Championship and League 1 clubs are involved in the 1895 Cup in 2024 as the competition adopts a new format which includes group stages.

There are seven groups of three clubs, pooled geographically, with games played on a round-robin basis.

Where a Championship club plays a League 1 club in the group stages, it’s the team from the third tier who have home advantage.

After each club have played their two group games, the seven group winners will automatically progress onto the quarter-finals of the cup, with the best-performing second-placed team also gaining a place in the last eight.

As you’d expect, from the quarter-finals onwards, the 1895 Cup takes on a knockout format. Oncemore, the final will be played at Wembley on the same day as the Challenge Cup final – June 8.

Four different clubs, all of the Championship, have lifted the trophy since the competition’s inaugural year in 2019 – Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers, Leigh – then Centurions – and most recently Halifax Panthers.

Fax – in Simon Grix‘s last year in charge – beat Batley Bulldogs in the tournament’s final last August under the arch in the capital.

Group games this year begin over the weekend of January 27 & 28, and here, we’ll keep this article updated with all the fixtures & results.

1895 Cup fixtures & results as tournament adopts new format including group stage in 2024

Group 1

Barrow Raiders, Whitehaven, Workington Town

Workington Town 8-30 Barrow Raiders

February 4: Whitehaven v Barrow Raiders

February 18: Workington Town v Whitehaven

Group 2

Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams, Keighley Cougars

Keighley Cougars 35-6 Dewsbury Rams

February 4: Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls

February 18: Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls

Group 3

Newcastle Thunder, Wakefield Trinity, York

Newcastle Thunder 10-114 York

February 4: York v Wakefield Trinity

February 18: Newcastle Thunder v Wakefield Trinity

Group 4

Halifax Panthers, Oldham, Rochdale Hornets

Oldham 24-20 Halifax Panthers

February 4: Rochdale Hornets v Halifax Panthers

February 18: Oldham v Rochdale Hornets

Group 5

Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers, Hunslet

Hunslet 12-62 Featherstone Rovers

February 4: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers

February 18: Hunslet v Batley Bulldogs

Group 6

North Wales Crusaders, Swinton Lions, Widnes Vikings

North Wales Crusaders 12-40 Swinton Lions

February 4: Swinton Lions v Widnes Vikings

February 18: North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings

Group 7

Doncaster, Midlands Hurricanes, Sheffield Eagles

Midlands Hurricanes 4-40 Doncaster

February 4: Doncaster v Sheffield Eagles

February 18: Midlands Hurricanes v Sheffield Eagles

READ NEXT: 2024 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times & venues – Fixtures & Results