Wakefield Trinity pay ‘substantial fee’ to acquire highly sought-after starlet on long-term deal from Championship rivals

Wakefield Trinity have paid ‘a substantial fee’ to land starlet Myles Lawford from Bradford Bulls, with the youngster penning a three-year deal at Belle Vue.

Half-back Lawford is a product of the academy at Odsal, debuting for the Bulls last year against Workington Town.

Spending time in League 1 with Hunslet this term, the 20-year-old also featured on two occasions for Bradford, kicking 11 goals across those two appearances.

And with the Trinity’s statement announcing his arrival at Belle Vue stating that numerous Super League clubs had been after his signature, as reported by Love Rugby League earlier this year, it has proven some coup to attract him across West Yorkshire while remaining in the second tier.

Wakefield Trinity land highly-sought after young star Myles Lawford from Championship rivals Bradford Bulls

Lawford already has 16 senior career appearances to his name, scoring an eye-catching nine tries during that time as well as the 13 goals he’s kicked.

The young gun too has honours on the representative side of the game having donned a shirt for both the Yorkshire Academy & internationally England Academy.

With both Oli Pratt and Harvey Smith both signed up to be a part of the Daryl Powell era at Wakefield, the club’s youth pool is growing, a positive following a first relegation in more than 20 years.

Having secured the playmaker’s signature until the end of 2025, head coach Powell insisted they’ve recruited a young gem who will shine for years to come in Lawford.