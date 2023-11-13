Former Super League & NRL powerhouse makes immediate departure from Championship ‘to pursue new opportunities’

York have this afternoon confirmed the immediate departure of forward Pauli Pauli ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign, leaving ‘to pursue new opportunities’ elsewhere.

The 29-year-old was contracted for the forthcoming season at the LNER Community Stadium having penned a two-year extension last September.

Having spent the vast majority of 2023 recovering from a serious ACL injury however, and featuring just five times for Andrew Henderson’s side at the back end of the year, he now opts to cut short that contract and move on.

With 24 appearances in total since his arrival ahead of the 2022 campaign, Pauli’s two tries for York both came in that first season, against Sheffield Eagles & Barrow Raiders respectively.

The North Yorkshire outfit announced the forward’s departure via their social media channels, including X, writing: “The Knights can confirm that forward Pauli Pauli has departed York RLFC with immediate effect to pursue new opportunities.

“We would like to thank Pauli for his efforts during his time at York and wish him all the best for the future!”

Pauli’s next destination is yet to be revealed, but whoever he signs on the dotted line for will be getting a man mountain – stood at six feet and five inches tall – with plenty of top-level experience behind him.

Born in Silverdale, New South Wales, the powerhouse featured in the NRL for both Parramatta Eels & Newcastle Knights before moving into Super League with Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Having been loaned out to Salford Red Devils midway through the following year, he made the move to Greater Manchester a permanent one ready for the start of the 2020 season, and SCORED in the 2020 Challenge Cup final under the arch at Wembley behind closed doors during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Also donning a Combined Nations All Stars shirt in 2021 against England, the forward racked up 12 tries in 67 Super League appearances before linking up with York. Unless he re-joins a former employer, his next destination will see him join the sixth different club of his senior career, and the fourth in this country.

