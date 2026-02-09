Former Super League man Vince Fawcett has died aged 55 following a long illness, it has been confirmed.

Leeds-born Fawcett began his career with his hometown club, marking his first-team debut for the Rhinos with a try in a victory against Swinton Lions at Headingley in March 1988.

During his time as a Leeds player, the outside-back – who lifted the Yorkshire Cup in 1989 – earned three caps on the international front for Great Britain’s under-21s, grabbing three tries across three games against France.

Later down the line, he was also included in England’s extended squad at senior level ahead of the 1995 Rugby League Word Cup.

Fawcett would go on to represent Workington Town before heading Down Under and donning a shirt for Parramatta Eels in the Australian Rugby League Premiership, prior to the NRL’s inception.

Eventually returning to the British game following the dawn of Super League, he enjoyed stints with Oldham, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity in the top-flight during the summer era.

Fawcett scored seven tries in 36 appearances across all competitions between those three clubs, including a memorable hat-trick for Oldham against St Helens in June 1997, hanging his boots up at the end of the 1999 season.

Former Leeds, Warrington and Wakefield man Vince Fawcett dies aged 55

The news of Fawcett’s passing was confirmed by former club Workington via social media on Sunday.

In a tribute to him, Town wrote on Facebook: “We’re gutted to hear today that Vince Fawcett has passed away after a long illness.

“Vince played in the blue and white 50 times over two seasons 1994-1996.

“If you were privileged to watch him play, you will remember an uncompromising, physical, fast and skilful player who gave his all for the club.

“We’d like to send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him.

“R.I.P Vinnie.”