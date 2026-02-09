The opening round of Super League is here and already, several clubs are facing extensive injury concerns going into their opening match of the season.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who are out or doubtful as all 14 clubs prepare to begin their campaigns.

Bradford Bulls

Coach Kurt Haggerty has confirmed Jayden Nikorima will miss the opening rounds of the season with a calf strain picked up in training. He is set to miss around six weeks of action.

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers are struggling in the outside backs ahead of the new season, with three of their lead players all unavailable. Semi Valemi, Zac Cini and Louis Senior have all been ruled out of the start of the season with injuries.

Senior is the freshest setback after an ankle injury picked up in training, while Valemi and Cini were injuries picked up earlier in the off-season. All three have unspecified timeframes on their return but will miss the game with Wigan Warriors.

Catalans Dragons

Joel Tomkins’ side will begin the campaign without Franck Maria, with the forward set for three months on the sidelines with a herniated disk.

But they also have concerns over Manase Kaho, with the outside back suspected to have suffered an MCL injury which will almost certainly see him miss the game with Huddersfield Giants, but could keep him out for longer than that depending on the severity.

Huddersfield Giants

Both Adam Clune and Niall Evalds missed the Challenge Cup game with Hunslet at the weekend, with Luke Robinson set to provide an update on the pair later this week.

George Flanagan went off in that match, but is not thought to have suffered a serious injury and is expected to play against the Dragons.

Hull FC

Both John Asiata and James Bell are facing a race against time to be fit for the opening round of the season, with the Black and Whites taking on Bradford Bulls. Neither featured in the Challenge Cup win over Salford Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Jed Cartwright is certainly unavailable after suffering a concussion in the win over the Reds, he is therefore automatically unavailable for the clash with the Bulls this weekend.

Hull KR

The Super League champions are without props Jordan Dezaria (hamstring) and Tom Amone (hand) for the first game of the season against York Knights, with both picking up pre-season injuries.

Lee Kershaw (ACL) is a long-term absentee, but everyone else is set to be in contention for Thursday’s contest.

Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos are definitely without James McDonnell (ankle), Jeremiah Matautia (knee) Alfie Edgell (quad) and Max Simpson (ACL), for the opening round clash with Leigh Leopards.

But Mikolaj Oledzki suffered a rib injury in the win over Widnes Vikings and is now a doubt for the game with Leigh Leopards on Friday night. He is a doubt alongside Ash Handley (groin), Maika Sivo (ACL) and Keanan Palasia.

Leigh Leopards

The Leopards have a sizable injury list. David Armstrong (ACL) is out until round eight, as confirmed by coach Adrian Lam last week.

Umyla Hanley (shoulder) is a doubt for the game, while Aaron Pene, Isaac Liu and Kavan Rothwell all remain doubts too.

Joe Ofahengaue and Liam Horne should both be back in contention after going through HIA protocols and Matt Davis is expected to have recovered from a leg infection.

St Helens

The Saints are without captain Matty Lees, who is set for months on the sidelines after a knee injury picked up in the win over Workington Town.

Mark Percival has yet to feature since ankle surgery in the off-season and remains a doubt. Curtis Sironen is another yet to feature.

Toulouse Olympique

Callum Gahan will miss the start of the season with a foot injury, but is expected to return after a couple of rounds.

Wakefield Trinity

Daryl Powell’s side is in a healthy spot at present, with the squad not dealing with any major injury concerns.

Warrington Wolves

James Bentley is Warrington’s biggest concern after going off in the opening minutes of his debut game on Friday night with a back spasm.

Beyond that, Warrington are relatively healthy, with those who didn’t feature against Sheffield Eagles all in contention to play against St Helens this weekend.

Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith faces a race against time to be fit as he continues to recover from post-season wrist surgery.

Oliver Wilson is a long-term absentee after an Achilles injury suffered in the off-season.

York Knights

The Knights are another side that is healthy at present. Josh Griffin has yet to feature but coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed he will be fit to play against Hull KR on Thursday night.