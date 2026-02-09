Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw: Ball numbers confirmed including Championship trio

The ball numbers for Monday evening’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw have been confirmed, with holders Hull KR handed #6.

Willie Peters’ Robins swept aside community club Lock Lane in their Third Round tie on Friday night, recording a 104-0 victory at Craven Park.

All 13 Super League sides involved in the Challenge Cup this year, including KR, came through their Third Round ties unscathed and occupy all bar three of the spots in the Fourth Round draw.

Among them, Warrington Wolves (#14) have been beaten finalists in the competition in each of the last two years, with Wigan Warriors (#15) having lifted the cup 20 times, more often than any other club.

The three non-Super League sides who have made it to this point of the competition all come from the Championship, and came through Third Round ties against fellow second tier clubs over the weekend.

Goole Vikings (#4) beat Halifax Panthers, Keighley Cougars (#8) beat Midlands Hurricanes and Oldham (#11) beat Dewsbury Rams.

The eight Fourth Round ties will be confirmed on Monday evening, with Kevin Brown and Jon Wilkin conducting the draw live on BBC Radio Manchester at around 6.40pm.

41-year-old Brown reached the Challenge Cup final twice during his playing career, while Wilkin – who turned 42 in November – won the competition four times as a St Helens player between 2004 and 2008.

The ball numbers for Monday evening’s Fourth Round draw can be seen – in full – below.

Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw ball numbers

1. Bradford Bulls

2. Castleford Tigers

3. Catalans Dragons

4. Goole Vikings

5. Huddersfield Giants

6. Hull KR

7. Hull FC

8. Keighley Cougars

9. Leeds Rhinos

10. Leigh Leopards

11. Oldham

12. St Helens

13. Wakefield Trinity

14. Warrington Wolves

15. Wigan Warriors

16. York