York Knights star Paul McShane is FREE to feature in their historic Super League opener against champions Hull KR on Thursday evening after escaping a suspension following his red card at the weekend.

McShane was sent off after a fight with Barrow Raiders’ Greg Richards during the Knights’ Challenge Cup victory in Cumbria on Saturday evening, sparking fears he would be missed for the first league game of 2026.

But the veteran hooker has escaped a charge altogether, as has Richards, meaning he is free to play against the defending champions at the LNER Stadium when the season kicks off in front of a full house in York this week.

One of McShane’s team-mates has been charged, with prop Paul Vaughan landing a Grade A charge of raising his knees in the tackle. That has landed him one penalty point, taking his total for the last 12 months to 1.5.

Three players have been charged with offences following the Third Round of the Challenge Cup – with the other two coming from Bradford Bulls. However, they have also both escaped suspensions.

Bulls forward Dan Russell was hit with a Grade A charge of late contact on passer during their victory against London Broncos on Sunday, taking his total over the last 12 months to 1.5 points.

Prop Eribe Doro has been hit with the same charge and punishment – a solitary penalty point – meaning his total for the last 12 months goes up to 1.25.

It means that nobody will be suspended for the opening set of league fixtures of 2026, with a number of incidents from the Challenge Cup fixtures not producing charges.

The full list of charges from the Third Round of the cup are as follows: