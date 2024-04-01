Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree has avoided a ban for the incident which saw him sin-binned in their Good Friday defeat at St Helens, and the RFL have provided an explanation as to why.

In the 29th minute of the clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Dupree – who had only come on from the interchange bench circa seven minutes prior – led with his elbow as he carried the ball into a tackle.

Was Dupree lucky not to see red here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JeUw9HiQX0 — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) March 29, 2024

Red V forward Matty Lees was the man he connected with, sparking some handbags as players from both sides ran into the melee.

Those of a Saints persuasion were baying for a red card, but referee Chris Kendall showed a yellow to Dupree, who spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin as a result with the video referee in agreement with Kendall’s on-field cal.

Later in the game, Wigan did see fellow prop Liam Byrne shown a straight red for a high shot on Mark Percival, and the hosts eventually ran out 12-4 winners, taking advantage of the extra man to run in two tries late on through Tommy Makinson & Konrad Hurrell.

Tyler Dupree explanation provided as Wigan Warriors prop avoids ban for sin-bin incident

With the disciplinary panel’s verdicts delivered this afternoon, Byrne will undoubtedly eventually receive a ban as he has been referred to a tribunal and handed a Grade E head contact charge.

Dupree will also serve a one-match ban for another incident in the same game, but as for the incident which led to his sin-binning, the 24-year-old Dupree has avoided any further punishment.

The RFL have explained why that is, stating the following in their review notes: “Player (Dupree) braces for contact and initial contact (with Lees) is with the chest and rides up quickly to the opponent’s (Lees’) neck as the opponent (Lees) slips prior to contact.”

Essentially, two things have spared Dupree what could have been a hefty ban – the fact that his first point of contact on Lees’ body was his chest, not his neck or higher, and the fact that Lees slipped just before any contact was made.

Notably, Lees himself also received a two-match ban for another separate incident in what was a typically feisty encounter between the rivals.