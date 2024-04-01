Five Super League players have been suspended following the Easter weekend – with Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne also looking at a lengthy suspension after being ordered to face a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Leeds Rhinos duo Justin Sangare and Cameron Smith have both received one-match suspensions following incidents in their victory over Castleford Tigers. Sangare has been charged with Grade C Head Contact, while Smith charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact. They will both miss this weekend’s game against Warrington Wolves as a result.

And the derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens has also yielded several charges. Warriors forward Tyler Dupree has been given a one-match penalty notice for a Grade C Head Contact charge – but he will face no further action for the incident that saw him sin-binned during the defeat at the Saints.

He was alleged to have led with the elbow in a collision with Saints forward Matty Lees, but has escaped a ban for that incident after the minutes of the Match Review Panel detailed: “Player braces for contact and initial contact is with the chest and rides up quickly to the opponent’s neck as the opponent slips prior to contact”.

Saints prop Lees has also been banned for two matches, however. He has been charged with Grade C Head Contact and his sanction is at the higher end of the grade due to his previous record.

Byrne, meanwhile, will face a tribunal and a possible significant suspension on Tuesday after being charged with Grade E Head Contact following the incident that saw him sent off in the latter stages of the derby.

Warrington prop Paul Vaughan is the other player suspended; he has been banned for two games following a Grade C Dangerous Throw in their defeat to Catalans. Like Lees, his suspension is at the higher end of the grading.

