With just two rounds of the Super League season remaining, almost every game has some level of consequence attached to it.

That means any injury or suspension is going to be extra vital – and there are a fair few sides with problems to contend with going into the penultimate round of the season.

We’ll know more later in the week when squads are named but for now, these are the clubs with the big injury worries as Round 26 approaches.

Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

Rovers are waiting to see whether or not their first-choice fullback will be fit to feature in this weekend’s monumental clash against Leigh Leopards.

Evalds withdrew from the team to face Wigan Warriors last weekend after picking up a calf problem that meant he was unable to feature at The Brick Community Stadium. However the Robins are hopeful he will be available for Friday night’s clash at the Leigh Sports Village.

Harry Robertson (St Helens)

The young fullback looks to be a serious doubt for the Saints’ clash against Castleford Tigers this weekend. Robertson left the field shortly after half-time in the loss against Warrington Wolves last Saturday with a knee problem.

Robertson had the issue looked at during the half-time interval at the Halliwell Jones Stadium before attempting to return to the field for the opening minutes of the second half. However, he was ultimately withdrawn and didn’t return.

Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

The Saints prop was another who appeared to pick up a knee problem during that defeat to Warrington Wolves on Saturday. Paul Wellens confirmed the injury would be assessed to determine the severity of it: and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be available for the Castleford game on Friday.

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

One of the Leopards‘ most influential players, Ipape was withdrawn before Leigh took to the field at Castleford on Friday night due to a shoulder problem.

Adrian Lam confirmed earlier this week that the issue would continue to be assessed in the run-up to their game with Hull KR this weekend – with Ipape described as 50/50 to be fit enough to feature.

Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Hanley suffered a back problem and was taken off as a precaution on Friday night against Castleford.

Leigh are cautiously optimistic that Hanley, who has been exceptional for the Leopards this season, will be fit enough to make the 21-man squad to face Hull KR.

