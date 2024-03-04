After lengthy discussion at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve finally managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 3.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays at the weekend, so this was the most difficult week yet in terms of our selection. Let us know who you think we’ve missed out/deserved to be included in the comments section..

1. Matt Dufty

The Australian full-back played a key role in Warrington‘s 30-8 win over Castleford, racking up a staggering 231 metres from 27 carries, with an average metre gain of nine.

Dufty scored a try, provided two assists and bust eight tackles as well as making two clean breaks. A mammoth performance from Dufty, who is leading the way for carries in Super League with 60 in the first three rounds.

2. Ash Handley

What a start to the season this man is having. He’s the only player to have made our Team of the Week in all three games of 2024 so far!

The Leeds winger bagged a brace in their 18-10 win over Catalans on Saturday, taking his tally to five tries in three games. Handley is currently the top metre maker in Super League with 526 to his name, with 159 from 24 carries against the Dragons.

3. Harry Newman

The Rhinos centre put in a man of the match display in their win over Catalans, having scored a try in the first half.

It was a workmanlike performance from Newman on Saturday, making 17 carries and 16 tackles from his centre position. Remarkably, he bust 14 tackles in the game, making him the competition’s leader with 20 in total.

4. Robbie Storey

The 24-year-old becomes the first London player to be included in our Team of the Week this season after a strong display in the Broncos’ 28-24 defeat at Hull FC on Sunday afternoon.

Storey made 163 metres from 14 carries on Sunday, which included a stunning 70 metre solo effort to put the Broncos in front towards the end of the game before Morgan Smith scored the winner for Hull. Storey also bust three tackles at the MKM Stadium.

5. Liam Marshall

The Wigan winger scored a hat-trick to help his side beat Huddersfield 30-16 on Friday night, taking his tally to five in the Warriors’ first two Super League games of 2024.

Marshall made 108 metre against the Giants, making three clean breaks as well as busting five tackles. It was another impressive showing from the 27-year-old.

6. Marc Sneyd

Sneyd was awarded the man of the match in Salford’s 17-10 win over Hull KR on Saturday night after a commanding performance with his impeccable kicking ability.

The 33-year-old kicked two conversions, two penalty goals and a drop goal to help the Red Devils secure the two points.

Sneyd has enjoyed a fine start to 2024, with the England international currently leading the way for goals, assists, attacking kicks and kicks in general play. A proper old school half-back with an exceptional kicking game.

He wears the No. 7 jersey for Salford, but he’s wearing 6 for us in our Team of the Week!

7. Lewis Dodd

Dodd was superb for St Helens in their 12-4 win over Leigh on Friday night. He was always involved whenever Saints were near the try-line and his kicking game caused problems for the Leopards.

Dodd has a strong running game when he gets going, making 21 carries against the Leopards, busting four tackles in the process and providing an assist. He had a lot of traffic throw his way in defence too, making 20 tackles. It’s probably fair to say it was one of Dodd’s best games in the Red V.

8. Robbie Mulhern

The Leigh prop may have been on the losing side at St Helens – but he put in a huge shift in the middle of the park.

Mulhern made 40 tackles against Saints, with 11 of those from marker position, which makes for impressive reading from a front-rower. Mulhern, who has represented both England and Ireland on the international stage, is known for his phenomenal work rate. He also made 82 metres from 13 carries.

9. Danny Houghton

The Hull FC captain claimed the man of the match award in a hard-fought 28-24 victory over Super League newcomers London Broncos, with the win being Hull’s first of the new season.

It was a trademark performance from Houghton that we’ve time and time again from him in Super League over the years. Tackles anything that comes in his way and gets through a huge amount of work in defence.

10. Luke Thompson

The powerhouse prop put in a big display for Wigan in their win over Huddersfield, making 117 metres from 16 carries as well as making 26 tackles during a big stint.

Thompson would have been gutted to be ruled out of their World Club Challenge triumph no doubt due to a failed HIA in Round 1 – but he certainly made his mark upon returning to Matt Peet’s side against the Giants.

11. James Bell

Put this guy anywhere in the forward pack and he’ll do a very good job. Bell is adored by the Saints faithful, and it’s not hard to see why. He gives it his all in every single game he plays and whilst he is known for his work rate in defence, his skills with the ball in hand shouldn’t go unnoticed.

The Scotland international made 116 metres from 18 carries in Saints’ 12-4 win over Leigh to go alongside his 22 tackles. A big effort.

12. Kallum Watkins

A huge display from the Salford skipper helped them get the two points against Hull KR. With Sneyd getting the headlines, the performance from Watkins probably goes slightly under the radar – but it shouldn’t..

The England international made 141 metres from 15 carries, with an average gain of nine metres. Watkins also made 31 tackles, 11 of which came from marker.

13. Ben Currie

The Warrington stalwart was given a slightly unfamiliar role than his usual back-row spot against Castleford – but he certainly delivered.

Currie put in a big display at loose forward, making 98 metes from 17 carries as well as making 24 tackles. The England international also provided an assist.

Super League Round 3 results

St Helens 12-4 Leigh Leopards

Warrington Wolves 30-8 Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors 30-16 Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos 18-10 Catalans Dragons

Salford Red Devils 17-10 Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull FC 28-24 London Broncos

