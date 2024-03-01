Super League Round 3 predictions: Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports commentator Dave Woods

Love Rugby League takes on Sky Sports commentator Dave Woods in this week’s predictions for Round 3 of Super League action.

In a weekly series coming up throughout 2024, the Love Rugby League team will be taking on the Sky Sports experts in making score predictions for each Super League round.

And just for a bit of fun, we’re going to keep a running league table, so it’ll be 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. This can either make us experts look like we know what we’re talking about, or, indeed, quite the opposite! We’ll keep a running table all season.

Love Rugby League‘s Drew Darbyshire went up against Sky Sports pundits Kyle Amor and Barrie McDermott in the first two rounds, with the man with a mic Dave Woods up next…

St Helens v Leigh Leopards

Matt Whitley scores a try for St Helens

DW: I think Saints are already looking good this season. They’ve only conceded one try in their opening two games, but I think they will be tested more by Leigh’s attack. That said, I’d expect Saints to have too much for the Leopards.

Dave’s pick: St Helens by 12

DD: Leigh are without the suspended Tom Amone, who is a key man in the middle for the Leopards. Saints have started the season very impressively and their new recruits Daryl Clark and Matt Whitley have made a fine start to life in the Red V. I think they’ll get the job done on Friday night.

Drew’s pick: St Helens by 10

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Paul Vaughan on the charge for Warrington

DW: Castleford showed plenty of character in defeat to Salford, and the Wolves took their time before finally subduing Hull last week. But Wolves on home turf should continue their momentum.

Dave’s pick: Warrington by 8

DD: Castleford have shown big signs of improvement already compared to last season, but I just think Warrington will be too strong, especially with home advantage behind them too.

Drew’s pick: Warrington by 14

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

Wigan lift the World Club Challenge trophy

DW: There would have been plenty of celebrations after that emotional and physical test for Wigan last week. But they are relentless. The young kids coming in will want to make a statement and Huddersfield failed to fire against Saints last week. So Wigan, in a tight game.

Dave’s pick: Wigan by 6

DD: Wigan are enjoying an incredible high right now and I can’t see it stopping this weekend. The Warriors are on home soil again and they are expecting another good crowd at the DW, so I only see this going one way but, having said that, I reckon Huddersfield will make it difficult for Matt Peet’s side.

Drew’s pick: Wigan by 14

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Ash Handley in action for Leeds

DW: I think a drop goal could win it for the Rhinos in what should be a very tight one.

Dave’s pick: Leeds by 1

DD: Les Dracs have made an impressive start to the season, haven’t they? A win against Warrington at home and a big win in London. Leeds have shown glimpses of what they can produce but I can’t see them getting past the French visitors.

Drew’s pick: Catalans by 4

Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers

Salford’s new recruit Nene Macdonald

DW: The Red Devils were written off before the season began, but looked bright in parts against Castleford last week. The old Red Devils spirit could account for an in-form Hull KR.

Dave’s pick: Salford by 4

DD: This has the potential to be the game of the weekend. Both teams have made good starts so it’s a tough one to call. I’ll be edgy and go with a Marc Sneyd drop goal to win it.

Drew’s pick: Salford by 1

Hull FC v London Broncos

Morgan Smith carries the ball for Hull FC

DW: It’s been a rocky start to the season for Hull, but they had plenty of positives to pull from the game at Warrington last week. London are already showing us that they will struggle this year, so this could be a day of relief for FC.

Dave’s pick: Hull by 24

DD: Agreed with Dave’s point above. Both sides are still seeking their first win but I think Hull, with home advantage, will do enough to take the two points against Super League’s newly-promoted side.

Drew’s pick: Hull by 20

Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports: The running league table for predictions

Remember, it’s 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. The scores on the doors after Round 2: Love Rugby League 10-14 Sky Sports

