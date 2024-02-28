Wigan Warriors awaiting more information on injured senior duo before definitive verdict

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet admits the newly-crowned World Club Challenge winners need more time before finalising a definitive timeframe on a return to play for senior duo Kruise Leeming and Mike Cooper.

Leeming is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with an ankle injury that forced him off the field in the early stages of the victory against Penrith Panthers, while Cooper is facing an uncertain few days as he waits to discover the extent of a knee injury picked up in that game, too.

Both will definitely miss Friday night’s game at home to Huddersfield Giants at the very least, and Peet insists he is unable to pinpoint an exact date for when either will be fit to feature in his side.

“We need a bit more information on both of them really, particularly Mike. We know roughly what it is, but there’s no time frame agreed yet,” Peet said.

"Kruise is two or three weeks, he won't play this week obviously. But he could come into contention for London or Salford."

Luke Thompson will replace Cooper after a head knock ruled him out of last week’s World Club Challenge – while young hooker Tom Forber will come in for Leeming for his first appearance in the Wigan first-team since 2022.