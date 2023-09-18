Super League Round 26 attendances as three matches surpass 10k, Hull KR confirm record 2023 average

Three fixtures during Super League Round 26 recorded attendances higher than 10,000, with Hull KR confirming their average home crowd for 2023.

The Craven Park outfit announced a season average of 8,793 on Saturday, their all-time Super League record and highest since the 1981-82 season, according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

Hull KR have opted not to share their home attendances game-by-game in 2023.

Willie Peters’ side secured a place in the top six following their 12-0 win at home over play-off hopefuls Salford Red Devils, with tries from James Batchelor and Ryan Hall.

Wigan enjoyed the highest attendance of the weekend with 13,109 inside the DW Stadium as the Warriors claimed a 48-6 win over Castleford to retain their spot at the top of the table.

Despite the heavy defeat, Castleford’s Super League status was ensured following Wakefield’s dramatic golden point defeat to Challenge Cup winners Leigh. 5,565 attended the Leigh Sports Village, with the upcoming Round 27 clash with Matt Peet’s side a sell out.

All final round fixtures will kick off this Friday, September 22, with an 8:00pm kick-off. Leigh against Wigan has been confirmed as Sky Sports’ broadcast pick, with cameras and reporters set to be at every game that could impact the shape of the play-offs and League Leaders’ Shield next week.

12,855 attended the Halliwell Jones Stadium as four-peat champions St Helens continued their fine form with their eighth Super League win in a row, defeating Warrington Wolves 18-6.

Gary Chambers’ side and Salford will battle it out for the final spot in the top six, with the two facing Huddersfield and Catalans respectively in the final round.

Hull fell to a 52-20 defeat in their final home game of the year to Huddersfield at the MKM Stadium with 10,451 in attendance. The club have confirmed 11 departures at the end of the season, with boss Tony Smith apologising to fans after the result following the ’embarrassing’ display.

He said: “It was embarrassing and we apologise for a performance like that. It was nowhere near the levels we need to be to win a game or deserve the respect of our supporters, it was a tough watch.”

Finally, 9,162 saw Catalans humiliate Leeds Rhinos 61-0 in Perpignan with travelling fans left waiting to return back to England following cancelled flights over the weekend.

Super League Round 26 attendances

Leigh 20-19 Wakefield: 5,565

Warrington 6-18 St Helens: 12,855

Wigan 48-6 Castleford: 13,109

Hull 20-52 Huddersfield: 10,451

Catalans 61-0 Leeds: 9,162

Hull KR 12-0 Salford: Average 8,793

CASUALTY WARD: Warrington boss provides Josh Thewlis update, St Helens boost & Wigan sweat on key forward