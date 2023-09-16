Sky Sports confirm broadcast pick for Super League Round 27 with special coverage previously announced

Sky Sports have confirmed their broadcast pick for the final round of the regular Super League season, with all fixtures set to remain as originally scheduled on Friday, September 22.

Cameras and reporters will be at every game that could impact the shape of the play-offs and League Leaders’ Shield next week, with Leigh’s clash against Wigan set for full coverage.

The two sides will meet at the Leigh Sports Village with all six fixtures kicking off at 8:00pm with Matt Peet’s outfit currently leading at the top on points difference.

Coverage starts from 7:00pm on Sky Sports Arena.

Hull KR cemented their place in the top six with a 12-0 win over Salford in Round 26 on Saturday night, with Paul Rowley’s side set to battle it out with Warrington for the final spot.

The Red Devils take on Catalans Dragons in the ultimate round, while the Wolves travel to Huddersfield.

Wakefield have suffered relegation following their dramatic golden point defeat to the Leopards, ensuring safety for Castleford despite their 48-6 defeat at the DW Stadium on Friday.

Meanwhile Leeds Rhinos can no longer mathematically make the top six following their humiliating 61-0 loss to Catalans in Perpignan. That win saw Steve McNamara’s side overtake four-peat champions St Helens on the table on points difference.

Wigan, Catalans and St Helens go into the final round on 38 points.

Super League Round 27 fixture list

The full fixture list for Sky’s ‘Friday Night Special’ is as follows:

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

St Helens v Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR

