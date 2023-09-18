Casualty Ward: Warrington boss provides Josh Thewlis update, St Helens boost & Wigan sweat on key forward

Keep up to date with the latest injury news in Casualty Ward, this week including Warrington Wolves, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos.

Warrington boss provides Josh Thewlis update

Warrington interim coach Gary Chambers provided an update on outside-back Josh Thewlis following Friday’s defeat to St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The 21-year-old did not feature against the four-peat champions, with Chambers explaining: “He’s got a popped rib cartilage. His hamstring is really tight and I thought we don’t need to put him through this.

“I thought Matty Russell did really well when he came in, he’s done a good job for us there. Josh is brave and you need to look after him for his own good.”

Asked if he expects anyone back ahead of the showdown with Huddersfield, Chambers continued: “We’ve just got to look and see how they pull up after they’ve done recovery and rehab.

“They’ll go again over the weekend whilst we rest the lads who’ve played. They’ll need some rest now after the short turnaround, I don’t think Joe Bullock is far away now either, I’ll probably know early in the week.

“Just bumps and bruises. Big Sam (Kasiano) was limping a bit at times and it’s usually tomorrow when they come around.”

St Helens boost

St Helens will welcome back rising forward George Delaney for the final regular round of the season, with the League Leaders’ Shield still in their sights.

The 19-year-old failed his head injury assessment during the 22-12 win over Challenge Cup winners Leigh.

Paul Wellens’ side host Hull at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with all Round 27 fixtures kicking off at 8:00pm.

Wigan sweat on international forward

Wigan Warriors are waiting to determine the timeframe for Ireland international forward Liam Byrne, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 50-0 win over Leeds Rhinos in Round 26.

The 24-year-old missed the 48-6 win over Castleford at the DW Stadium, with head coach Matt Peet admitting the club are still waiting to confirm the timeframe.

Meanwhile, Peet confirmed that back-rower Liam Farrell missed the fixture due to a tight calf but is expected to be back to play against Leigh.

Hooker Brad O’Neil was rested, with Ryan Hampshire featuring from the bench.

Leeds Rhinos youngster injury blow

20-year-old Leeds Rhinos forward Leon Ruan suffered a nasty injury during the 61-0 defeat in the south of France.

Featuring in just his fifth game for the Rhinos, the youngster suffered a dislocated elbow and was assisted from the field against Catalans Dragons.

Leeds were without Sam Walters for the clash due to suspension, with their final match against Castleford at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Salford’s sickness

Salford head coach Paul Rowley admitted he had to put his side into a mini lockdown ahead of the clash with Hull KR due to illness within the camp.

The Super League side have had to cancel their end of season award that was due to take place on Monday evening, with the side taking on Steve McNamara’s Dragons this Friday in a final effort for a top six finish.

