Rugby League Commercial have today confirmed the pricing structure and official launch date for Super League+, the game’s new global streaming service created in partnership with IMG.

Launching today (January 23), every one of the 167 games in the men’s Super League in 2024 will be available to stream live globally via Super League+.

Here in the UK, fans can watch 106 of those live, with the other 61 set to be available on a delay and on-demand. The first games shown live via the service here in the UK will be on February 16, when St Helens host London Broncos and Leigh Leopards welcome Huddersfield Giants.

As well as the games, Super League+ will feature what RL Commercial are calling ‘exclusive fan content’. That includes Super League highlights, archive content, player features and ‘original programming’.

Super League+ prices confirmed as RL Commercial today launch new streaming service

Along with confirmation of the launch today comes the pricing structure announcement.

Subscriptions begin at £19.99 per month, or £129.99 annually, with those who hold a season ticket for one of the 12 Super League clubs being able to get an annual subscription at the reduced price of £99.

For those wishing to pay for a single match, pricing will be £6.99 if the pass is purchased before the day of the game.

On gameday, single match passes will cost £9.99.

Those who are already members of OurLeague can access the service which will be available via www.superleagueplus.co.uk.

There will also be a Super League+ app available on all iOS and Android devices, as well as connected TV platforms such as Apple TV, Fire TV & Android TV. In addition, fans will be able to switch between live games played concurrently via multi-view.

Full details and answers to Frequently Asked Questions are available HERE.

Super League+ hailed by RL Commercial chief: ‘The start of a new era’

In today’s press release from RL Commercial, their Managing Director Rhodri Jones said: “The launch of SuperLeague+ marks the start of a new era for Super League and for British rugby league.

“Thanks to the groundbreaking deal agreed with Sky Sports last year, all six matches in each of the 27 weekly rounds of the men’s Super League through the 2024 season – a total of 162 games – will be broadcast on a variety of platforms.

“Sky Sports will retain exclusive live coverage of two fixtures in each round and our new OTT platform, SuperLeague+, will offer live coverage of the remaining matches.

“This live coverage of more than 100 weekly-round fixtures will be augmented by on-demand, delayed coverage of Sky’s selections for fans in the British Isles.

“Meanwhile, SuperLeague+ will offer live coverage of all matches in every round for international subscribers.

“SuperLeague+ will also offer a range of original programming and archive matches and features – meaning that with Sky Sports also showing more rugby league in 2024, including selections from the Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues, fans will have more ways to watch more matches than ever before.”

The new broadcast service is being launched through a company called Endeavor Streaming, whose Chief Commercial Officer Peter Bellamy added: “For the first time, Super League fans around the world can watch live coverage of their favourite teams from one destination.

“With our world-class streaming technology and fan engagement expertise, we’re able to help the sport expand its international reach and connect directly with its global fanbase to drive even deeper engagement.”

