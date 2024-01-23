Sam Tomkins: Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons legend becomes Sky Sports’ latest addition for 2024

Sam Tomkins will join Sky Sports as a full-time pundit on their rugby league coverage for 2024 following the Super League legend’s retirement.

After hanging up his boots at the end of last season, the two-time Man of Steel winner will link up with Sky Sports to give his insight, opinion and analysis for the biggest-ever season of Super League action on Sky Sports and streaming service NOW.

Tomkins is one of the greatest players Super League has seen, winning three Grand Finals with Wigan Warriors, winning two Man of Steel awards and captaining England at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The 34-year-old has also won two Challenge Cups and six Super League Dream Team selections to his name at full-back.

On joining Sky Sports’ rugby league punditry team, Tomkins said: “It’s a real pleasure to be joining such a talented team.

“Sky Sports is rugby league’s greatest partner and has played an important role in the sport for as long as I’ve been playing so it’s brilliant to now be working here.

“I can’t wait to turn my hand to being a full-time broadcaster and impart some of the experience and insight I’ve taken from the changing room and out on the pitch to those watching at home.”

Tomkins is the latest addition to the Sky team, which has been bolstered by four-time Super League Grand Final winner Kyle Amor as well as commentators Dave Woods and Mark Wilson.

In 2024, fans will get the chance to watch every Super League match live for the first time this season, which will see video referees now feature in all Super League matches.

Sky Sports’ director of multi sports Helen Falkus said: “To be able to welcome someone of Sam’s stature within the game is hugely exciting. From the conversations we’ve had, you can already tell there’s a real desire to contribute and learn.

“This is set to be our biggest Rugby League season yet on Sky Sports and we’re the only place fans can watch every game live. The signings of Sam alongside Kyle, Dave and Mark really signal our intent to bring fans the best coverage possible.”

All six matches in each Super League round will be shown live, totally in more than 160 matches each year across Sky and NOW platforms, including Magic Weekend, play-offs and the men’s, women’s and wheelchair Grand Finals.

