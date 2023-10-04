Super League: 2023 Steve Prescott Man of Steel shortlist announced

Super League have announced the shortlist to be named the 2023 Steve Prescott Man of Steel, featuring three players from this weekend’s four semi finalists.

Catalans Dragons winger Tom Johnstone, Wigan Warriors half-back Bevan French and St Helens full-back Jack Welsby are in the running for the 2023 Man of Steel award, which was won by Salford’s Brodie Croft last year.

Johnstone has enjoyed a stellar debut season with Catalans, ending the regular campaign as joint top try scorer in Super League with 27.

French played in all 27 Super League matches for the Warriors this year, scoring 17 tries and providing 30 assists, helping Matt Peet’s side clinch the League Leaders’ Shield.

Welsby is another ever present player in the 2023 Super League campaign, scoring 12 tries and providing 27 assists in 27 appearances.

The England international has enjoyed a stunning rise to the top, winning Super League’s Young Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons.

Man of Steel nominees Johnstone and Welsby will come up against each other in Perpignan on Friday night, with the Dragons hosting the Saints in the first semi-final, live on Sky Sports.

And then on Saturday at 12:45pm, French’s Wigan side host Hull KR in the second semi-final in front of the Channel 4 and Sky Sports cameras.

How does the Man of Steel voting system work?

For the last five seasons, the winner has been determined by points awarded to the outstanding players in every Super League game by a panel of former players chaired by the legendary Ellery Hanley.

When will the 2023 Man of Steel be announced?

The winner of the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel will be announced next Tuesday, October 10 at Emirates Old Trafford, alongside the Woman of Steel and Wheels of Steel – the inaugural winner of the year’s best player in the wheelchair game.

The Coach of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards will also be announced on Tuesday evening.

