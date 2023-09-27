Four coaches nominated for Super League award with one surprise omission

The four nominations for Super League Coach of the Year have been announced for the end-of-season awards night, with one surprise omission.

Having won the award last year during his debut season in charge, Wigan boss Matt Peet has been nominated once again following his side’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph in 2023.

Peet, 39, has now guided the Warriors to two titles in as many years in charge following last year’s Challenge Cup win over Huddersfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Their top place finish in 2023 secured a home semi-final spot, finishing the regular season on 40 points but finishing above Catalans and St Helens on points difference.

Adrian Lam has been nominated after leading Leigh to their first-ever play-off finish in Super League, alongside the historic Challenge Cup victory over Hull KR at Wembley earlier in August.

Having won promotion from the Championship in his debut season in charge at the Leigh Sports Village, the 53-year-old has guided the Leopards to a fifth-place finish in 2023.

Lam won the award in 2020 with the League Leaders’ Shield and a Grand Final spot with Wigan.

Finishing second after the regular season, Catalans Dragons’ Steve McNamara has been nominated. Salford’s Paul Rowley is also up for the award after only narrowly missing out on a top six finish to Warrington.

The awards night will mark the start of Grand Finals week when it takes place on Tuesday, October 10.

A four-midable line-up 💪 Who takes your vote for @Betfred #SuperLeague Coach of the Year? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xjDlN0tMwK — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) September 27, 2023

One surprise omission

One surprise omission is Hull KR’s Willie Peters in his debut campaign in Super League. The Australian, 44, has had a huge influence on the Robins and coached the side to 16 regular season wins to secure fourth place and a home play-off tie with Leigh this Friday, September 29.

The Craven Park outfit also reached Wembley, falling to a 17-16 defeat to Leigh as Dream Team half-back Lachlan Lam kicked the winning golden point drop-goal.

