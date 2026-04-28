St Helens secure return of hero Bill Leyland in huge boost

St Helens have received a huge boost ahead of their clash with York Knights after securing a return for Good Friday hero Bill Leyland.

The hooker, who famously scored a late brace to secure a remarkable comeback victory over Wigan Warriors earlier this month, has returned to Saints from Hull KR on a one-week loan.

Leyland has featured in Rovers’ last two matches, victories over Catalans Dragons and Bradford Bulls, but he has been allowed to make a return to BrewDog Stadium for their match against York this Friday, with the Robins playing Castleford Tigers on Thursday.

Leyland was not named in the 21-man squad for that trip to West Yorkshire while Karl Lawton, who Leyland has been competing with for a bench role, has been included after not making last week’s match-day squad.

Saints beat Wakefield Trinity on Saturday and did so with Daryl Clark as the starting hooker. George Whitby was an unused sub for that game, with Clark playing the entirety of the match. But it now appears that Leyland will be drafted in, potentially to play a short stint similar to the one that saw him etch his name into club folklore on Good Friday.

St Helens are currently joint top of Super League with Leeds Rhinos, having won seven of their opening nine games. Hull KR are four points adrift in fifth, though Willie Peters’ side does have a game in hand.

Leyland will only remain with Saints for one week again. They are in action in the Challenge Cup semi-finals next week, coincidentally against Wigan, but Leyland has already featured for the Robins in an earlier round of the competition, therefore meaning he is cup-tied and unavailable next week.

But he is available to play York, who returned to winning ways last week with a home win over Toulouse Olympique, the third victory of their maiden Super League campaign.