Tribunal verdict: St Helens’ Jonny Lomax and Catalans Dragons’ Tariq Sims given lengthy bans

St Helens captain Jonny Lomax and Catalans Dragons forward Tariq Sims learned their suspension fate at a disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Saints halfback Lomax was referred to tribunal on a Grade E head contact with an opponent during St Helens’ 46-4 defeat at Leigh Leopards on Friday night. Lomax was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Leigh’s Gareth O’Brien in the second half of the Round 19 fixture.

As a result, Lomax has been suspended for three games after the tribunal found the grading to be correct and also issued a £1,500 fine.

The England international will miss St Helens‘ upcoming matches against Hull FC, Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons star Sims has been banned for five matches after a tribunal hearing found him guilty of making unnecessary contact with a player who is or may be injured during their 24-16 win over Hull FC on Saturday night.

Originally referred to tribunal as a Grade F offence by the match review panel, the tribunal reduced this to Grade E on appeal and handed Sims a four-match ban on top of the one-match ban already in place for Grade B head contact with an opponent in the same game. The Fiji international has also been fined £1,500.

As a result, Sims will now miss Catalans’ forthcoming fixtures against London Broncos, Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

Following the suspensions to Lomax and Sims, six Super League players have picked up suspensions following Round 19. Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne (two matches), Hull FC forward Ligi Sao (two matches), Hull KR forward Matty Storton (one match), St Helens centre Mark Percival (one match) and Sims (one match) accepted their sanctions from the match review panel.

