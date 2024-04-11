Sam Burgess provides Warrington Wolves injury update ahead of St Helens cup clash

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has provided a full injury update on his squad ahead of Sunday’s Challenge Cup tie against St Helens.

The Wire are set to be boosted by the returns of centre Toby King (soft tissue) and forward Joe Philbin (failed HIA) for Sunday’s quarter-final against Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

However, they will be without prop Zane Musgrove (ankle) this weekend, whilst Ben Currie is a major doubt.

“There’s a couple of things up in the air at the minute,” Burgess said in his weekly press conference.

“We’ll get Joe Philbin back – he’s certainly in – but there’s others we’ll have to wait on. There’s still a couple of days but it will be pretty tight.

“Zane’s out for a few weeks. He injured his ankle in the same tackle – he was knocked out, fell to the ground and he hurt his ankle. He’ll be out for a little bit but he’s progressing pretty well in his recovery. I’m not sure exactly how long but it’s looking like four or five weeks.”

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess reveals more on Ben Currie injury

Burgess revealed more on the extent of Currie, who put in a man of the match display in last week’s impressive win over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

“Ben’s in doubt for this week,” Burgess said. “He picked up a bit of a funny niggle. I’m not ruling him out just yet but I can’t say he’s 100 per cent. He’s a pretty tough guy and completed the game with no complaints, but it’s something that’s shown up later.

“He can play but we’re just weighing up the risk. Ben’s been great and his game’s really come along. He had a couple of weeks out earlier in the year so he’s not yet had that week-to-week consistency but we’re already seeing what he can do.

“Moving him to the middle has been a revelation and he seems to be really enjoying it. The team really value what he brings so if he doesn’t play, he’s a great loss but it brings opportunity for someone else.”

