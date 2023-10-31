Salford Red Devils tie down international forward to new contract: ‘The goal is to win a bit of silverware’

Salford Red Devils have tonight confirmed a new one-year deal for experienced Scotland international Ben Hellewell, who says silverware is the target for the club in 2024 having put pen to paper.

The versatile forward, who has played in most possible positions throughout the course of his lengthy career, first made two appearances as a loanee for Salford in the 2022 campaign.

He then made his move from Featherstone Rovers a permanent one ahead of the season which has just ended, featuring 19 times throughout 2023 for the Red Devils and scoring four tries.

Bradford-born Hellewell – who has played in all three of the most recent World Cups for Scotland – was off-contract, but has now committed to the Greater Manchester outfit for 2024.

The 31-year-old has an extensive CV, with Salford the eighth club he’s pulled a shirt on for since debuting in York Knights’ colours back in 2012.

With 22 international caps also to his name, the forward has appeared at club level for London Broncos, Leigh Leopards (then Centurions), Sheffield Eagles, Dewsbury Rams & Barrow Raiders as well as the already-mentioned Featherstone & Salford.

Having signed his new deal, Hellewell has his eyes on the prize in 2024. He told Salford’s website: “I am thrilled to have signed for another season at this great club.

“I really enjoyed my time here last season, so it was a no-brainer for me to re-sign when the opportunity came.

“I’m looking forward for the start of pre-season with the lads, coaching staff and meeting the new arrivals – preparing for what I know is going to be a strong 2024 season.

“The goal is to win a bit of silverware for the fans – especially what they’ve done for the club!”

Red Devils chief Paul Rowley lauds ‘very valued’ Ben Hellewell

Providing he stays injury free, Hellewell will more than likely surpass the 250-mark when it comes to career club appearances next term, currently sat on 238.

Salford now have just one of their squad from 2023 who remains off-contract in veteran Danny Addy, and head coach Paul Rowley is delighted to have pinned Hellewell down to a new deal.

The Red Devils boss said: “It is great to have Ben remain with Salford for 2024. From the minute he stepped into our club, he earned the respect of the group with his selfless, team-first attitude and so with that in mind, it was always important to keep him within our group.”

Director of Rugby and Operations Ian Blease meanwhile added: “Ben is a very valued member of this group and I am delighted we have been able to extend his contract by a further season.

“After his two-week loan in 2022, we knew he had all the attributes to fit into this side. His progression this year has been fantastic and he has clearly been well received by the supporters.”

