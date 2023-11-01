Salford Red Devils snap up released St Helens starlet as Paul Rowley makes third signing ahead of 2024

Salford Red Devils have announced the signing of forward Matty Foster on a one-year deal, with the option to extend for a further 12 months, following his release from fellow Super League outfit St Helens.

The 22-year-old – who also represented England at under-16 level and the Lancashire Academy – is a product of Saints’ academy system, joining their scholarship programme from local amateur outfit Blackbrook and going on to debut at senior level against Salford in October 2020.

Foster was loaned out to Leigh – then Centurions – for the following season, but broke his jaw in the opening round of the campaign against Wigan Warriors.

He then returned and made a further five appearances, working alongside now-Salford assistant Kurt Haggerty, but suffered an ACL injury in defeat to Hull KR at Magic Weekend. Skip forward to 2022, and on his return playing for Saints’ reserves, the same injury happened oncemore.

Having come through 2023 unscathed though, making appearances for both Swinton Lions in the Championship and North Wales Crusaders in League 1, the youngster now links up with the Red Devils for the 2024 campaign, hoping to get his top-flight career back on track.

Becoming their third new addition in this off-season, after Papua New Guinea star Nene Macdonald and Ireland international Ethan Ryan, Foster told Salford’s website: “I am thrilled to get this deal over the line and for the opportunity to play for this great club.

“I have always liked the way Salford play their rugby and once Paul Rowley and I had a chat, it was an easy decision to make. I am looking forward to the opportunities and to meeting all the players, staff and fans in 2024!”

There was praise for the new recruit from Salford boss Rowley, who added: “We are delighted that Matty is joining our club. He is a very versatile player, which is obviously important within a small squad.

“Everybody who has worked with him – including Kurt, who has previously coached Matty – gives huge praise for his character and commitment to giving everything for the team, which is exactly the type of player we want within our group!”

Director of Rugby and Operations at the Salford Stadium, Ian Blease, shared Rowley’s excitement, commenting: “I am thrilled to welcome Matty to Salford Red Devils.

“He has had an unfortunate last couple of years with injury, but we are confident he can get back to playing his best rugby at this club. Having already represented England at youth level, it is clear he has all the attributes to be a fantastic player, and we believe he can realise that potential here.”

