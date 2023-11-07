Salford Red Devils land Cade Cust following Wigan Warriors departure with length of contract confirmed

Salford Red Devils have signed half-back Cade Cust on a one-year deal following his departure from Wigan Warriors, with the option for a further year in the club’s favour.

The Australian playmaker left Wigan upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2023 season, having made 40 appearances for the Warriors.

Cust was part of Matt Peet’s Wigan squad that won the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title over the last two years.

The 25-year-old becomes Salford’s fifth new recruit ahead of next season, following Nene Macdonald, Ethan Ryan, Matty Foster and Kai Morgan through the door at the Salford Stadium.

On his move to Salford, Cust said: “I am really looking forward to meeting everyone involved at the club.

“To the fans, I am a competitor who loves the game and can’t wait to represent you all.”

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley ‘pleased’ to welcome Cade Cust to the club

Salford coach Paul Rowley says he is delighted with the club’s signing of Cust, who made 27 appearances in the NRL for Manly Sea Eagles between 2019 and 2021 before making the move to Super League.

Rowley said: “We are really pleased to add Cade to our group.

“I have watched enough of him to confidently say there is a very talented rugby player who will thrive amongst this outstanding group of lads at Salford.

“After some good conversations with Cade, it is clear to me that his enthusiasm, determination, belief and good character are a great fit and addition to our group.

“Myself, Kurt (Haggerty) and Krissy (Inu) are delighted to commit to Cade and supporting him to be his absolute best.”

Red Devils director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: “It is great news to bring a player of Cade’s calibre to Salford Red Devils.

“He is a player full of potential and we believe this is the perfect environment for him to progress and show our supporters what he is capable of.

“I want to welcome Cade and his family to the club – I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

