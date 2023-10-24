Cade Cust has taken to social media to confirm his exit from Wigan Warriors, bringing an end to two silverware-laden years at the DW Stadium.

The Australian half-back joined the Cherry and Whites ahead of the 2022 season, making the move over from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles.

Brought in as a half, Cust lifted the Challenge Cup in his first year, starting 25 games and crossing for five tries as well as grabbing five assists.

He too started this year in the halves alongside England ace Harry Smith, but was injured against Leigh Leopards in Round 7 and seemingly never quite got himself back into boss Matt Peet’s side.

Cust would make just 15 appearances in total this term, with nine of them from the bench, being utilised at hooker as well as half-back. Speaking in July, Peet praised Cust’s professionalism and attitude in training whilst out of the side.

Cust’s final game for Wigan came in the penultimate round of the regular season in a 48-6 win over Castleford Tigers at home.

Peet’s side went on to be crowned Super League champions with a 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Cust, a one-time Indigenous All Stars representative, made 40 appearances for the Warriors in total, scoring six tries.

Cade Cust bids farewell to Wigan Warriors with emotional social media post

Taking to social media earlier tonight, the 25-year-old – who has been utilised at hooker at times this year – announced his departure from the Super League champions with a heartfelt message.

Cust wrote: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to the Wigan Warriors for the past two years, to the coaching staff, the players and most importantly, the fans.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment and have made some lifelong mates along the way which I’ll be forever grateful.

“I’ve gained some amazing memories in this jersey which I’ll never forget. Thank you.”

Kris Radlinski pays tribute to the departing playmaker

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “I would personally like to thank Custy for the way he has approached his stay with Wigan. Not everything has gone his way but he has shown outstanding personal attributes.

“He wholeheartedly committed to our club. In the changing rooms after every game, you do not know if he has played or been left out, he has always been happy for the team first, putting personal disappointment to one side.

“The attitude he displayed when not getting selected for the First team but instead playing for the Reserve Team builds clubs and he is an outstanding example to younger players.

“I am intensely confident that his teammates will vouch for his resilient character. He will always be welcomed with huge respect into our club and he is the kind of bloke you would love to catch up with for a beer.”

