Salford Red Devils confirm departure of veteran forward on back of squad numbers omission

Having been omitted from Salford Red Devils’ squad numbers, veteran forward Alex Gerrard’s departure from the club has now been confirmed.

The Greater Manchester outfit handed shirts to just 24 players, as announced yesterday, with fans expressing their concerns over a distinct lack of squad depth.

Gerrard wasn’t one of the 24, and as below, one fan – @Matt_Y_83 – responded to the squad numbers announcement asking the question of whether the 32-year-old was no longer with the club.

Has Alex Gerrard left then? — Matt (@Matt_Y_83) February 2, 2024

It’s now been confirmed that is the case, with Salford this morning on their club website confirming his exit with a brief statement: “Salford Red Devils can confirm it has parted company with Alex Gerrard.

“The prop made the switch from then-Leigh Centurions in January 2022 and has since made 31 appearances for the club, scoring three tries.

“We’d like to thank Alex for his efforts whilst representing the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

Salford Red Devils confirm departure of veteran forward Alex Gerrard on back of squad numbers omission

Lowton-born Gerrard had been under contract for the 2024 season having penned a two-year deal back in May 2022, but endured a challenging 2023 with just seven appearances to his name.

Missing a large chunk of action at the start of the campaign with a recurring knee injury, he would return in May and get on the scoresheet with a try in a 42-40 win over Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup.

The prop though never managed to string any run of games together last term, with his 31st and final appearance for the Red Devils coming in a heavy defeat at Catalans Dragons at the back end of July.

Having made his senior debut for Widnes Vikings back in 2010, Gerrard now goes in search of just a third permanent home in his lengthy career, with 164 appearances in total and 12 tries gleaned between the Chemics, Leigh & Salford, as well as a sole run out as a loanee for North Wales Crusaders in 2018.

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024 – Every confirmed signing and departure ahead of the new season