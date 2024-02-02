Salford Red Devils lock in 2024 squad numbers: Fans express concerns with only 24 players handed a shirt

Salford Red Devils’ habit of punching above their weight is likely to have to continue in 2024, after the club revealed its squad number list for the new season.

The high-profile double departure of Andy Ackers and Brodie Croft to Leeds Rhinos has seen them lose two of their key players, as the club continues to be embroiled in financial uncertainty linked to the status of their Salford Stadium home.

The club revealed recently that they had struck a deal for the 2024 season on their current terms, as they look to continue negotiations with the stadium owners over a longer-term contract, with the aid of the local council’s involvement.

Salford announced their squad numbers via social media, as below, with a video using players from local community clubs to reveal each number.

Replacing Ackers in the number 9 shirt is former Wigan Warriors youngster Amir Bourouh, while recent recruit Joe Mellor takes number 24.

New signings Ethan Ryan and Nene Macdonald take 2 and 3 respectively, and Cade Cust takes the number 6 shirt vacated by Croft having made the off-season move across the North West from Wigan.

Brad Singleton, who also joined the Red Devils from Wigan midway through the 2023 campaign in a move which saw Tyler Dupree go the other way, has been handed number 8 by head coach Paul Rowley.

Kallum Watkins wears 12, Ollie Partington will don 13 and the versatile Chris Atkin, who has been covering in training on the wing this pre-season, has 14.

Fans express concerns as Salford Red Devils lock in 2024 squad numbers with only 24 players handed a shirt

In response to Salford’s video revealing the squad numbers for the upcoming campaign, rugby league fans have pondered the strength of the Red Devils squad on social media, with the following comments taken from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ben Wheeler (@Benwheeler_10): “Could this be the smallest squad to ever start a Super League season? Can’t ever remember a team having 24 players”

@NaTheRed: “Such a thin squad, and Dixon and Sidlow are injured more often than not, very worried about this season, most of the squad are over 30 years old as well, which means even more injuries are highly probable”

Lewis Gildart (@Lewis_gildart): “If Rowley can get top 8 with that squad, he’s the best coach in Super League”

But despite those concerns and opinions, Rowley has been able to name a 38-man squad for a pre-season friendly away against fellow Super League outfit St Helens this Sunday – February 4.

The squad includes the majority of the first-team figures and a raft of reserve team players, who will hope to impress sufficiently to gain a chance in the senior setup on a more permanent basis.

Salford Red Devils’ 2024 squad numbers in full

1. Ryan Brierley

2. Ethan Ryan

3. Nene Macdonald

4. Tim Lafai

5. Deon Cross

6. Cade Cust

7. Marc Sneyd

8. Brad Singleton

9. Amir Bourouh

10. King Vuniyayawa

11. Sam Stone

12. Kallum Watkins

13. Oli Partington

14. Chris Atkin

15. Shane Wright

16. Joe Shorrocks

17. Jack Ormondroyd

18. Ben Hellewell

19. Adam Sidlow

20. Andrew Dixon

21. Matty Foster

22. Kai Morgan

23. Chris Hankinson

24. Joe Mellor

